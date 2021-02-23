Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Art and design
New products
Retail
Riding
Tech
wyndymilla van halen custom bike 2021 1.PNG

WyndyMilla unveils one-off Van Halen custom bike

Made for a Van Halen superfan, the paint job mimics the famous Frankenstrat guitar used by the late Eddie Van Halen
by Jack Sexty
Tue, Feb 23, 2021 11:21
1

British custom bike specialist WyndyMilla has revealed a special one-off tribute to the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Commissioned by a lucky (and no doubt very well off) Van Halen superfan, the bike is based on WyndyMilla's Massive Attack racing bike and features an eruption of custom colour, plus top-of-the-range finishing kit throughout. 

> 25 of the best handbuilt frames

wyndymilla van halen front end.PNG

After Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020, the Van Halen/cycling fan from Mexico City (not Panama unfortunately) put in the request through a local WyndyMilla dealer, and the brand says it has "spent the winter" making the bike a reality. If you're a Van Halen fan then the paint job will be very familiar, as it's based on the artwork that features on Eddie's famous Frankenstrat guitar. It turns out the main colour of the guitar's body was actually based on a red used by the famous Chicago-born Schwinn Bicycle Company, so WyndyMilla's in-house paint studio Gun Control Paint used an identical colour for the bike. 

wyndymilla van halen custom bike 2021 2.PNG

Those who know about the legend of the Frankenstrat guitar - Eddie's successful yet unorthodox attempt at blending the sound of a Gibson with the looks of a Fender Stratocaster - will recall that it only had one control knob that said 'Tone', even though it actually controlled the volume. In tribute to this, the bike's top cap is laser engraved to mimic the font of the control knob on Eddie’s original guitar.

wyndymilla van halen custom bike 2021 4

The frameset itself, a WyndyMilla Massive Attack, is made using a blend of Toray T1000 fibres laid up into monocoque parts, that are then put together using a tube-to-tube construction technique. The finishing kit is high-end and befitting of a bike this unique, with custom-painted Enve carbon wheels and a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset. 

Last year WyndyMilla merged with Spoons Customs - who specialise in custom steel frames, and WyndyMilla says it has had "a more detailed approach to design, where the designer works closely with paint team" since the merger. The company says it will launch a crowdfunding campaign soon via the Spoons Customs website.  

wyndymilla.com

Photos by Simon Eldon

news
cycling
van halen
WyndyMilla
custom bike
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments