SPD Crocs: yours for just €666

SPD Crocs are apparently on the way from France’s Valcko Studios at a price of just €666 (£561) a pair.

Sometimes a cycling product comes along and you wonder to yourself, “Why hasn’t anyone thought of that before?” SPD Crocs do not fall into this category.

You know all about Crocs, right? Foam clogs. Ugly as sin.

We ran a poll on road.cc back in February asking whether Crocs with cycling cleats built-in are hot or not. 59% of you got the correct answer: not.

Since then, there have been developments.

Valcko Studios is now apparently offering Crocs with custom SPD soles. First Covid, now this.

Why ‘apparently’? Because these are priced at €666 on Valcko Studios’ website.

A pair of Valcko Studios Vans Old Skool Gum SPD Custom shoes with SPD soles is €140. The €666 price for the Crocs seems out of all proportion. Granted, Jordan 4 Oreos with SPD custom soles were €350, but a pair of standard Crocs costs €55 (£45) or less so that would be a hell of a markup for the custom sole.

Plus, 666 is a figure that has connotations. Evil, general badness, that sort of stuff. It doesn't take a great leap to think that it’s being used satirically here.

Also, surely there’s no one out there who would contemplate paying this kind of cash for a pair of Crocs, whether or not they’ve been customised (oh, wait, maybe people would).

Finally, we're not experienced Crocs wearers but isn't twisting your foot to release the cleat from the pedal going to be problematic in these things?

Admittedly, Shimano SPD sandals have been going strong for many, many years but they have a more secure fitment. They also cost £89.99 at full RRP.

Special-edition 25 year anniversary Shimano SPD sandals launched. Still comfort over style, then

We don’t doubt that Valcko Studios has made a pair of SPD Crocs – it looks from the pictures like they’ve gone to the trouble of bolting in a full-length inner sole – we just don’t think they’re expecting to sell any and they're more interested in the publicity (in which case, you're very welcome).

That said, if you’re willing to pay €666, we’re pretty sure they’ll be more than happy to take your money.

https://valckostudios.bigcartel.com/category/crocs