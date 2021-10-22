Support road.cc

SPD Crocs: yours for just €666

We’re sorry to break it to you but someone has made clipless compatible Crocs. Like the world doesn’t have enough problems already
by Mat Brett
Fri, Oct 22, 2021 11:26
4

SPD Crocs are apparently on the way from France’s Valcko Studios at a price of just €666 (£561) a pair.

Sometimes a cycling product comes along and you wonder to yourself, “Why hasn’t anyone thought of that before?” SPD Crocs do not fall into this category.

You know all about Crocs, right? Foam clogs. Ugly as sin.

We ran a poll on road.cc back in February asking whether Crocs with cycling cleats built-in are hot or not. 59% of you got the correct answer: not.

Since then, there have been developments.

Valcko Studios is now apparently offering Crocs with custom SPD soles. First Covid, now this.

Why ‘apparently’? Because these are priced at €666 on Valcko Studios’ website.

A pair of Valcko Studios Vans Old Skool Gum SPD Custom shoes with SPD soles is €140. The €666 price for the Crocs seems out of all proportion. Granted, Jordan 4 Oreos with SPD custom soles were €350, but a pair of standard Crocs costs €55 (£45) or less so that would be a hell of a markup for the custom sole.

Valcko Studios SPD Crocs - 1

Plus, 666 is a figure that has connotations. Evil, general badness, that sort of stuff. It doesn't take a great leap to think that it’s being used satirically here.

Also, surely there’s no one out there who would contemplate paying this kind of cash for a pair of Crocs, whether or not they’ve been customised (oh, wait, maybe people would). 

Finally, we're not experienced Crocs wearers but isn't twisting your foot to release the cleat from the pedal going to be problematic in these things?

Admittedly, Shimano SPD sandals have been going strong for many, many years but they have a more secure fitment. They also cost £89.99 at full RRP

Special-edition 25 year anniversary Shimano SPD sandals launched. Still comfort over style, then

We don’t doubt that Valcko Studios has made a pair of SPD Crocs – it looks from the pictures like they’ve gone to the trouble of bolting in a full-length inner sole – we just don’t think they’re expecting to sell any and they're more interested in the publicity (in which case, you're very welcome).

That said, if you’re willing to pay €666, we’re pretty sure they’ll be more than happy to take your money.

https://valckostudios.bigcartel.com/category/crocs

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

