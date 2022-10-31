The lightest 3D-printed pad saddle you can buy? Five cool things coming soon from Bjorn, Specialized, Campagnolo, Gripgrab and Kostume

I can only apologise for the astronomical prices of some of these products, but they are rather interesting (and 'cool', some might say) so make the cut! This week's highlights include a saddle which is supposedly the world's lightest with a 3D-printed pad, some funky bib shorts, quite possibly the prettiest gravel wheels in existence, a windbreaking base layer and another product from the Specialized/Fjällräven collection...

Bjorn Setka Saddle

£365.00

It was the National Hill Climb Champs over the weekend, so it only seems right to include a super lightweight saddle! This Bjorn Setka claims to be the lightest in the world with a 3D-printed pad, and it's easy to see why with our 143mm width saddle (155mm also available) weighing in at just 131g on the road.cc scales of truth. Let us know in the comments section if you've spotted one lighter...

Low weight is rather pointless without comfort though (Unless you're doing a hill climb) and so Bjorn says that it has used 3D printing to create a complex structure with no overloaded zones during a ride. The brand says this is possible thanks to Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) to produce "exceptional mechanical properties, resolution, and surface finish."

There's also a rather generous (for a super lightweight component) rider weight limit of 120kg, and Bjorn promises durability too from its 7x9mm carbon rails.

www.bjorncycles.com

Kostume Men's Signature Bib Shorts

£180.00

Do you want all the unseen bits of your best cycling bib shorts to be really fancy? These new Kostume Signature bibs could be the ones for you! The Kostume shorts have plenty of more serious premium features too such as a recycled main fabric and straps, raw-cut leg hems and minimal flatlock seams.

For £180 you also get some more unique features such as the exclusive Italian-made pad featuring a four-layer construction combining three types of memory foam, with an aloe-infused microfibre top surface designed to be used without chamois cream.

Kostume also uses its innovative racer-back design, allowing the rear of the shorts to be pulled down for toilet breaks without needing to remove your top layers.

www.kostume.cc

Campagnolo Levante Carbon Gravel Wheels

£1,350.00

Campagnolo's 1,485g Levante carbon wheelset is 30mm deep and designed for gravel riding. That means you get a 25mm internal width to accommodate 38 to 76mm tyres but these stand out from the crowd thanks to Campagnolo's C-LUX mirror finish, that you'd usually find on the Italian brand's best road bike wheels such as the Bora Ultra WTO.

Campagnolo says these wheels are light and easy to handle, stiff on the climbs and sure on the descents thanks to the Handmade Ultra-Light Carbon (H.U.L.C.) rims. I've been putting these rather good-looking wheels through their revolutions in both tubeless and tube-type clincher form, and you can read my full verdict in the coming weeks...

www.campagnolo.com

Gripgrab WindBreaking Thermal Short Sleeve Base Layer

£56.00

Gripgrab has made a name for itself for high quality winter cycling gloves and accessories... but did you know it makes base layers too? This windbreaker base claims to replace a gilet, and Gribgrab says the fabric used on the front and shoulders "block up to 80% of the air particles that bombard your torso".

Gripgrab adds that many windproof base layers feature a second-layer panel of non-stretch windproof membrane material that can restrict movement and lead to heat build-up. Theirs, however, employs a new single-layer fabric that is exceptionally breathable and flexible. Jo Burt has been testing it out to see whether he really can take all his gilets to the charity shop...

www.gripgrab.com

Women's Specialized/Fjällräven Räven Anorak

£265.00

Specialized says this jacket is excellent for biking or hiking with four-way stretch material, relaxed on-bike cut, reflective accents and wind resistance. Other features include a two-way zippered ventilation opening on the sides, zippered hand pockets and inside mesh pockets that are reinforced at the bottom, as well as a stowable hood.

The jacket has some weight to it at 552g on our scales, so we're expecting some serious protection from the elements! Lara Dunn has been reviewing this one, and her full review will be live on road.cc very soon.

www.specialized.com

