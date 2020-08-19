Fairlight releases Faran 2.0 with a revised geometry for better handling when both loaded and unloaded

Fairlight has announced an updated 2.0 version of the Faran steel do-it-all adventure bike with a revised geometry that focuses on front end handling to give what Fairlight says is a good balance between loaded and unloaded handling.

Fairlight says that the release of this updated version has been a little delayed due to demand for their other models but taking a look at the amount of neat integration and solutions for different setups, it looks like their time has been well spent.

The Faran was originally designed as an adventure frameset, capable of tackling massive multi-day bikepacking trips, audax rides, commuting and just about anything else you wanted to do. The 2.0 version retains that focus with some small changes to the geometry that focus on the front end.

Fairlight says that “on the Faran 2.0 we use low-mid trail to provide better handling with a front load and also fast ‘road-like’ handling when using no load and large tyres.” For the Faran 2.0, the trail has been reduced by roughly 10mm (depending on frame size) to give handling that Fairlight says feels fast and agile when unloaded and stable when loaded.

Fairlight still offers its proportional geometry, allowing the rider to pick between and regular and a tall fit. The regular fit offers a lower and longer front end for those that either have short legs combined with a longer back or who simply want a lower, racier position.

The tall option pulls the top of the headtube up and brings it back towards the rider, giving a more upright position. Each size, from 51 through to 61 is available in both options.

Aside from the geometry tweaks, the thing that we really love about the Faran 2.0 is the attention that Fairlight has given to the details. Take a look under the down tube, just below the lower headset cup and you’ll find the Modular Cable Guide. this 3D printed piece is customisable to your setup and offers a solution for everything from 2X mechanical shifting through to internal Di2 wiring and rear light.

The rear dropout is another area worth a look. Here, Fairlight has collaborated with Mark Bentley to design the dropout area using a “combination of laser-cut steel plate, turned stainless steel inserts and CNC machined aluminium brake mount to produce a dropout that is light, functional and elegant.” Fairlight uses a 142x12mm thru-axle and flat mounts for the disc callipers.

Reynolds still provides the tubing with a mix of 631 butted tubes meeting at the 68mm threaded bottom bracket shell. Behind that BB shell, there is up to 68mm of tyre clearance.

The frame has 3 x bottle mounts. The mounts on the seat tube are supplied with 2 x 3mm standoff washers so that a front derailleur band can be installed beneath the bottle cage. The mounts on the underside of the downtube are supplied with 2 x 8mm standoff washers so that the bottle cage clears the gear cables and the brake hose. All the standoff washers are made from stainless steel. The seat tube and downtube bosses are positioned as low as possible to give room for a half-frame bag. Size 58 and 61 frames get a third boss higher up on the seat tube for easier bottle access.

Speaking of mounts and holes, there are a huge number of options with Di2, mechanical shifting, dynamo light compatibility and mudguard and rack mounts.

Deposits of £500 are currently being taken, though you can specify the build that you want when you put your deposit down. The frameset costs £899 and the finish is yet to be decided, though we really like this raw version.

Shimano builds start at £1,999 for GRX 600 1X and go up to £3,249 for GRX 800 Di2. Availability is listed as between early October and late November, depending on frame size.

fairlightcycles.com