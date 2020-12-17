Italy’s Cinelli is introducing a new Pressure aero road bike for 2021, with disc brakes and fully internal cables/hoses.
The Pressure’s T700 carbon-fibre frame is said to be designed with the reduction of drag in mind, and you get well-established aero bike features such as dropped seatstays, a seat tube that curves around the leading edge of the rear tyre, and a short head tube with an integrated fork crown (complete with a little smiley face that’s revealed when you corner!). The seatpost is aero profiled too.
The Pressure, which is UCI approved, takes a Press Fit 86.5 x 41mm bottom bracket while the fork turns on 1 1/8in (upper) and 1 1/2in (lower) bearings. The thru axles are common 12x100mm and 12x142mm sizes.
There’s enough space for tyres up to 700C x 30mm.
Cinelli claims a weight of 990g for the frame (in a medium size) and 390g for the fork.
For comparison, Giant's Propel Advanced SL Disc aero road bike has a claimed weight of 982g and a fork weight of 378g, and Bianchi claims a frame weight of 990g (+/-5%, 55cm version) and a fork weight of 420g for its Oltre XR4 Disc. Both of those bikes have been around for a while now. Several bikes launched in 2020, including the Specialized Tarmac SL7, have combined aero features with lower weights; the FACT 10r version (the more affordable model) has a claimed frame weight of 920g.
Cinelli uses FSA’s ACR (Aerodynamic Cable Routing) system to plumb all cables (mechanical or electronic) and hoses internally through the handlebar/stem and into the frame and fork. It’s a really neat design.
The Pressure will be available in the UK in a Shimano Ultegra spec (so not the same as the bike shown in these pictures) with hydraulic disc brakes, an FSA Gossamer 50/34-tooth chainset, and Vision Team 30 TLR Disc wheels. It’ll be priced £3,799.
If that build doesn’t float your boat, the Cinelli Pressure will also be available as a frameset for £2,399. This includes a seatpost that’s specific to the frame. Stock is expected in the UK at the beginning of February 2021.
Get more info from Cinelli's website or UK distributor Chicken CycleKit.
Yep. It's certainly not bad but it's rather lacking in interest.
Oh - we have some of those too: https://goo.gl/maps/erkXuM13Sm5pqKS37 Weirdly, right opposite one that does have lines.
Will take a lot of cajoling I suspect, but you're right that they should be able to narrow it down with those details if it's a registered cab....
Looks nice, but far too upright for me.
Yeah, but i didn't want to make it a large paragraph about specially adapted bicycles. My point is intact for the most part.
Or is it Welsh?
As in the old quote about poets, it's not a description, it's a diagnosis (I speak as a chronic sufferer).
Thanks Cinelli - Im now going to spend the rest of the day getting earwormed by Queens Under Pressure.
OK, I meant inverted.
I am thrilled to see that one of the services offered in my area by Brought by Bike is that of a plumber.