Tech firm claim Sensitivus claim they can sell power meter technology to bike brands for just $6

This... is why I stopped riding with my so called club rides on Sundays.
You're welcome and good luck with your fight against the gammons....
Did they not give the money back?
FTFY.
Well, I for one have now officially given up on Garmin. I have owned over 20 devices over the years and currently use a Neo, Edge 530, Vector...
Does that mean preflight checks are unnecessary? Not sure what you are trying to convey in the last sentence.
Excellent - I'd buy some powermeter cranks if the price comes down enough.
I'm often a bit sceptical about whether some of the NMOTDs are as bad as made out (possibly as a London cyclist one becomes immune through repeated...
The Audi tries to overtake 2 cars plus the tractor but the van then pulls out in front of them. So many levels of careless driving let alone not...
You should have asked the CPS to request compensation for a new wheel which the magistrates would have given you. If you don't ask you don't get.