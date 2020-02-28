Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Innovation
New products
Retail
Riding
Tech

Tech firm claim Sensitivus claim they can sell power meter technology to bike brands for just $6

Copenhagen-based Sensitivus say falling prices have allowed them to sell manufacturers all the parts to turn a crank into a working power meter for just $6
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Feb 28, 2020 17:36
1

A Danish tech firm who manufacture strain gauges could be about to start a new power meter price war, saying they've now got the cost of their crank-based power technology down to just $6. Sensitivus say they're on a mission to make power affordable for all, and the price cuts are down to falling electronics costs and maturing technology. 

Team Zwatt's €499 Zpider power meter

Sensitivus (which means 'sensitive' in Latin) made a decision to work with pre-existing manufacturers rather than build their own brand when launching as a crowdfunding project back in 2015, and they can now provide their 'Gauge ApS' technology to any brand for the price of six US dollars to make a power meter crankset. They say strain gauges can now be produced for under $1, and the total cost on top can be less than $10 even for pedal-based power meters. 

Founder Rolf Ostergaard said: “We started our quest to democratise power meters and make it affordable for all through two successful crowdfunding campaigns. Now we are taking the next step and make this mature technology available to manufacturers that want to help put affordable power meters on all bikes” 

Sensitivus say the 'constant falling curve' of electronics prices plus the gradual maturing of technology have made the lower prices possible. They claim to have pioneered a rechargeable battery with a magnetic charging connector, that has a vibration-sensitive cadence algorithm that is "among the most robust in the industry", and this was soon taken up by numerous mountain bike brands. They also provide complete software set-ups including support for phone apps and back-end tools to enable brands to get the technology incorporated into a crankset in as little as two to three months - companies that include Sensitivus tech on their products include Team Zwatt, Raceface and Easton.  

You can find out more on the Sensitivus website here

news
power meter
tech
cycling
sensitivus
Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments