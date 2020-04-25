The Litelok Silver Flexi U lock is easy to use, secure, and surprisingly light compared to more traditional U locks.

The two key elements that set the Silver Flexi U apart from traditional U (or D) locks are its flexibility and weight. One issue with traditional D locks is that they're unmovable and rigid because of the materials used, normally hardened steel. If you were able to bend and mould steel easily then you would also be able to break it. But this also means you're limited on where you can use them.

For the Flexi U, Litelok has used its Boaflexicore technology. Rather than being made of one piece of steel, it uses 200 strands of steel within a rubberised outer. If one strand is broken, the lock isn't compromised, plus it means the lock is very flexible compared to traditional D locks.

It's also much lighter. The large size I tested hit the road.cc Scales of Truth at just 750g. For comparison, the Abus Granit X-Plus D lock that Dave tested was 1,525g (although it has a Sold Secure Gold rating, while this is Sold Secure Silver), and the OnGuard Brute U lock is even heavier at 2kg, although it is around £30 cheaper. The Litelok comes in a smaller size too, which weighs a claimed 640g and costs £69.99.

With its lightweight design and flexibility, the Flexi U is easy to carry around with you. It comes with Velcro straps so you can attach it to your frame, although for the majority of my review I just chucked it in a rucksack.

The weight saving is great for travelling, but the element that I found most useful was being able to lock my bike up in more places. For instance, this lock can fit around lampposts, which most traditional D locks can't – the 10 million or so lampposts in the UK now become bike racks. Yes, you could lock your bike to them before with other locks, but those would either lack the security of a D lock or be too unwieldy to be practical.

Using the Litelok is a bit different to most D locks in that you do not have two component parts. Instead, it is one continuous band, so you don't get that irritation of the other side of the lock falling off and having to be repositioned before you can make it secure. With the Flexi U, one end of the band has a cylinder that slides into the corresponding slot on the opposite side, then you just turn the key and it's locked.

Comparing the price of the Litelok with others is a little tricky because it's so different; if you were to compare it to other Silver rated locks it seems expensive – you can buy Sold Secure Gold locks for less – but no other D lock has this level of flexibility and light weight.

Overall, I was really impressed by the Flexi U. It is highly innovative, light, and flexible enough to solve one of the major issues with most other D locks. Perhaps it could be cheaper given its Silver rating, but to be honest I think that its practical elements more than justify the additional spend.

Verdict

Innovative lock that offers the security of a D lock with the light weight and flexibility of a cable

