Hutchinson Touareg Gravel Tyre

Hutchinson's Touareg Gravel tyre offers a tread pattern that works on a multitude of surfaces – even those wetter and more slippery than you might think to look at it. It has a decent ride quality too and, while not the most supple out there, it is very well priced against a lot of the competition.

The Touareg takes over from where Hutchinson's Overide gravel tyre left off, with a deeper tread that's more suitable for a range of terrains and weather conditions.

That aside, the Touareg is still very similar in construction to the Overide, using the 127tpi (threads per inch) casing from their Fusion road tyre and a Hardskin bead-to-bead protection layer.

This means the Touareg still zings along on hardpacked gravel surfaces, by-ways, canal paths and stuff like that, while also coping well on the road – especially as the bi-compound rubber provides plenty of grip. Also, they are a decent weight too at 463g.

The more pronounced tread does give it slightly more rolling resistance on the tarmac, but you get the gains in other places. The Touareg is a decent all-rounder, and I found it a lot of fun to use.

The test period has seen some really changeable weather, and I wasn't surprised to find the Touaregs performed pretty much everywhere in the dry. Gravel, chalk, dusty singletrack and grass all created no issues, and the knobbly shoulders are great for a bit of extra grip when cornering hard on a semi-loose surface.

In the dry there is enough grip for stability when you need it, but not so much you can't have a laugh letting the bike slide around a bit. The main tread is only 1.75mm deep on the central section, and quite closely packed together, so in wetter times I was surprised how well they grip.

They offer decent bite, so if you are just touching mud or grass trails for a small amount of your ride, the shed muck well enough to get by with a bit of wheelspinning here and there.

It's the in-between conditions where the Touaregs tend to struggle, when the mud, chalk or whatever has dried out enough to become sticky. The tyres tend to clog quite quickly if the going is soft. In winter, these will definitely be more suited to the firmer routes.

Running wide

You can have them in this 40mm 700c option or wider at 45mm, and if you're running 650b wheels there's a 47mm version. The 40mm and 47mm both come in a dark tan-wall finish, as well as the standard black.

They are all tubeless ready (although can be run with tubes), and set up with relative ease; I only had to use the Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage pump, rather than having to resort to my Airshot.

I had to pump both tyres to about 60psi to get the bead to fully pop on, but dropping the pressure left them happily tucked up against the rim. With sealant added there was no sign of seepage through the sidewalls, and after the first ride to fling the sealant around, a weekly top-up was all that was required.

Fitted to a wheel with a 22mm internal width, these 40mm tyres measure true to size shoulder to shoulder; or 42mm if you include the knobbly bits.

The test period has been relatively short – probably about 300 miles on the gravel bike – but they are still looking box fresh apart from the dirt and dust. I've had no issues with cuts or punctures, and while the Hardskin protection does take away some of the suppleness of the casing, I'm glad it's there.

Value

One place where the Touareg is even more impressive is when it comes to cost. We are used to seeing quality gravel tyres coming in around the £50-£60 mark, like the Schwalbe G-One range (£59.99), WTB's Riddler TCS (£55) or the Zipp Tangente Course G40 at £64.

The Touareg is £37.95, which makes it even cheaper than other impressive tyres such as the Vittoria Terreno Dry (£45) or the Goodyear Connector Ultimate gravel tyre (£40), which uses a similar tread style.

Conclusion

Okay, so the Touareg isn't the most supple gravel tyre compared to, say, the Schwalbe G-One, but there isn't much in it – especially if you faff around with tyre pressures. For a saving of over forty quid a pair for the Hutchinsons, though, I'll happily sacrifice a bit of comfort in return for decent grip levels.

Verdict

Grippy, robust all-rounder gravel tyre which performs better in bad conditions than you'd expect

