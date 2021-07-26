The Giro Caden LED Urban helmet is tough and well designed with some nice features and easy-to-wear, low-key styling. The shape won't suit all heads, but that's not exactly unusual in lid land.

As its name suggests, the Caden is firmly focused towards urban riding, and has features very much in keeping with this, most notably a built-in red LED that has flashing and steady modes.

Available in matt black or hi-vis yellow options, the Caden has 12 vents, a removable peak, and a Roc-Loc City fit system with dial-in adjustment.

As well as having the built-in LED, the centre of the helmet is designed to accept a front light, too, for those who like to mount a light on their helmet instead of, or as well as, on the handlebar.

Giro mentions 'reflective accents' but the only ones I could locate were on the removable cloth peak; it also mentions a "lock port" with which to secure the helmet to your bike when parked, but I couldn't work out which of the vents it was referring to, as both rear vents would work with all but the chunkiest of chains.

I tested the size S which is designed to suit heads of between 51-55cm. The dial at the back and the easy-to-adjust straps mean fine-tuning the fit is a doddle.

The helmet was pretty much immediately secure on my head, with no wobble at all, though I did find the fit is quite narrow, and that my usually quite average-shaped head felt a little squeezed at the sides.

Aside from the slightly narrow fit, it was comfortable to wear and definitely felt like it was going to stay put.

As with many urban helmets, the venting comprises narrow slits in an otherwise quite solid helmet, so if you run particularly hot, or like to cane it on your commute, you might find it a little warm. I found it to be fine most of the time.

The removable peak does an okay job of keeping out a bit of sun and rain, but is largely cosmetic and style-led rather than being particularly functional. It is easily removed, so not a problem if you don't like it.

The integrated LED light is a nice touch. It's mounted in a rubberised unit that simply unplugs from the main body of the helmet, making it easy to get to the coin battery for when it runs out of juice, though that isn't going to happen in any great hurry. The light is good and visible, whether flashing or constant.

For £69.99 (and currently discounted to £55.99), the Caden LED is a cost-effective choice, particularly in light of the, erm, LED light. The Met Allroad comes in at a similar price, but lacks the integrated LED and the slightly edgier more urban styling.

You can get MIPS-equipped lids for the same price, such as the Giro Cormick MIPS, but you lose the LED.

You can also spend quite a bit more – the Met Vinci is £100, while the very similarly featured (but with added MIPS) Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS is £104.99.

Overall, the Caden LED is an appealing option if you don't want to lay out a lot of money for a good, serviceable, urban helmet. For £69.99 you're getting a big-name brand helmet with excellent build quality and a nice selection of commuter-friendly features – as long as the shape suits your head.

Verdict

Spot on for urban and commuter use – well made, nicely featured and good value for money – as long as the fit suits

