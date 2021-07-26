Support road.cc

review
Helmets

Giro Caden LED Urban helmet

8
by Lara Dunn
Mon, Jul 26, 2021 19:45
1
£69.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Spot on for urban and commuter use – well made, nicely featured and good value for money – as long as the fit suits
Tough build
Integrated red LED
Removable visor/peak
Good price
Shape won’t suit all heads
Weight: 
360g
Contact: 
www.giro.co.uk
The Giro Caden LED Urban helmet is tough and well designed with some nice features and easy-to-wear, low-key styling. The shape won't suit all heads, but that's not exactly unusual in lid land.

As its name suggests, the Caden is firmly focused towards urban riding, and has features very much in keeping with this, most notably a built-in red LED that has flashing and steady modes.

Available in matt black or hi-vis yellow options, the Caden has 12 vents, a removable peak, and a Roc-Loc City fit system with dial-in adjustment.

As well as having the built-in LED, the centre of the helmet is designed to accept a front light, too, for those who like to mount a light on their helmet instead of, or as well as, on the handlebar.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - front.jpg

Giro mentions 'reflective accents' but the only ones I could locate were on the removable cloth peak; it also mentions a "lock port" with which to secure the helmet to your bike when parked, but I couldn't work out which of the vents it was referring to, as both rear vents would work with all but the chunkiest of chains.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - back.jpg

I tested the size S which is designed to suit heads of between 51-55cm. The dial at the back and the easy-to-adjust straps mean fine-tuning the fit is a doddle.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - tension system.jpg
2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - strap.jpg

The helmet was pretty much immediately secure on my head, with no wobble at all, though I did find the fit is quite narrow, and that my usually quite average-shaped head felt a little squeezed at the sides.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - inside.jpg

Aside from the slightly narrow fit, it was comfortable to wear and definitely felt like it was going to stay put.

As with many urban helmets, the venting comprises narrow slits in an otherwise quite solid helmet, so if you run particularly hot, or like to cane it on your commute, you might find it a little warm. I found it to be fine most of the time.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - side.jpg

The removable peak does an okay job of keeping out a bit of sun and rain, but is largely cosmetic and style-led rather than being particularly functional. It is easily removed, so not a problem if you don't like it.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - peak.jpg

The integrated LED light is a nice touch. It's mounted in a rubberised unit that simply unplugs from the main body of the helmet, making it easy to get to the coin battery for when it runs out of juice, though that isn't going to happen in any great hurry. The light is good and visible, whether flashing or constant.

2021 Giro Caden LED Urban helmet - light.jpg

For £69.99 (and currently discounted to £55.99), the Caden LED is a cost-effective choice, particularly in light of the, erm, LED light. The Met Allroad comes in at a similar price, but lacks the integrated LED and the slightly edgier more urban styling.

You can get MIPS-equipped lids for the same price, such as the Giro Cormick MIPS, but you lose the LED.

You can also spend quite a bit more – the Met Vinci is £100, while the very similarly featured (but with added MIPS) Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS is £104.99.

Overall, the Caden LED is an appealing option if you don't want to lay out a lot of money for a good, serviceable, urban helmet. For £69.99 you're getting a big-name brand helmet with excellent build quality and a nice selection of commuter-friendly features – as long as the shape suits your head.

Verdict

Spot on for urban and commuter use – well made, nicely featured and good value for money – as long as the fit suits

road.cc test report

Make and model: Giro Caden LED Urban helmet

Size tested: Small 51-55cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Designed for urban and commuter use. Has a lot of nice features that make it good in an urban environment.

Giro says, 'The Caden offers a sophisticated style with advanced head protection technology, making it a perfect match for your on-the-go lifestyle. The light, yet tough In-Mold shell helps to resist dents and dings from life on the streets, and the Roc Loc City fit system makes fit/feel adjustment almost effortless. Thoughtful details include reflective accents, a lock port for securing the helmet with your bike or a bag when you're on the move, and a removable cycling cap-style visor that accents your style without compromising ventilation.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Giro lists these details:

VENTS

12 Wind Tunnel vents with internal channeling

CONSTRUCTION

In-Mold polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

FIT SYSTEM

Roc Loc City

OTHER TECH AND FEATURE

Full Hardbody wrap

Universal front light attachment point

Featherweight webbing with Slimline buckle

rear light

Available in sizes to fit 51-59cm heads S (51-55cm), M (55-59cm)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made with high quality materials and components, and nicely finished.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Did a good job as a commuter-focused helmet.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

This isn't going anywhere in a hurry (other than usual helmet expiry caveats).

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

With smaller vents and a greater percentage of polycarbonate shell, this urban model is inevitably heavier than most road helmets, but it's still pretty low in the weight department and certainly doesn't feel heavy on the neck muscles when out and about.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

As long as the shape of the helmet suits your head (I found it on the narrow side), this is a very comfortable helmet.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

This compares very favourably with a lot of urban helmets, particularly as it has an integrated LED light and is from a premium helmet manufacturer.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed very well indeed.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Tough build and shape, integrated red LED, removable visor/peak, affordable price.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing to dislike really, as long as the shape suits your head.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's pretty good, particularly in light of the, erm, LED light. The Met Allroad is a similar price at £70, but lacks the integrated LED and the slightly edgier, more urban styling.

It's also the same price as the LED-free but MIPS-equipped Giro Cormick MIPS, and £30 less than the Met Vinci at £100.

The very similarly featured (but with added MIPS) Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS is even more, at £104.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, but only because the shape didn't totally suit my head.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Well made, nicely featured and comfortable to wear, this is a very good helmet for urban and commuter use, at a good price.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

