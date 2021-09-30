The Brompton x Protected Species Parka is a stylish waterproof that includes genuinely useful safety cycling features for when you're pedalling that can be handily tucked away for going about other daily activities, though it's missing pockets that are comfortable to ride with when filled, and the drawcords have a habit of bouncing around. The sleeves could be longer, too.

London folding bike specialist Brompton partnered with women's outerwear fashion label Protected Species earlier this year for a range of women's city wear jackets with on-the-bike functionality and off-the-bike style. The classic Parka I have on test extends past your bum and halfway down your legs, while the City rider is a shorter length hip height option.

A fully female styled waterproof jacket that looks stylish as you go about the city, whether into the office or meeting up with friends at a café or bar, is certainly a welcome arrival.

It's made with a stretchy, knitted, 100% polyester fabric that has plenty of give for shifting into the riding position.

The fit is great across the main body, with room throughout for wearing a warmer layer underneath in the depths of winter without the jacket looking baggy the rest of the time. Adjustable hem drawcords and sleeve cuffs are also included to fine-tune the fit and show off your figure.

However, I found the cords dangle and jingle about when riding, which is a little irritating. I would prefer some way of tucking these away when on the bike.

The cuff adjusters also feature reflective tabs that can be reversed to hide the reflective strip in work or leisure settings. For rear visibility, there's a reflective strip that can also be hidden and revealed easily.

Even though this Parka has the length typical of this style, what's not so typical is its split rear hem, designed for comfort in the saddle without compromising coverage. It does this very nicely, with the longer-than-usual cut unnoticeable when riding casually.

As I've been riding along, my partner has also informed me that sometimes the wind catches the rear flap and the reflective underside is revealed, for even more visibility in low light conditions.

Two generously sized zipped pockets that can easily hold a large smartphone are included down each side at the front. These are great when going about your day, but carrying things in these pockets when riding isn't ideal – the contents bang up against your thigh. Unfortunately, there are no chest pockets or rear pockets which would be more comfortable when riding.

Brompton gives a waterproof rating of 15,000mm thanks to its DWR finish, and with every seam across the jacket being sealed, water effectively beads off in showers and short periods of rain, though I've yet to be caught out in a prolonged downpour.

A high collar also helps keep the elements out well, while the two-way waterproof zipper is useful for regulating your temperature on rides.

The sleeve ends are cut longer on the top side for some slight extra coverage over your hands, but while the rest of the fit is spot on, I found I could do with the sleeves being a little longer. I was left with a ridge of bare skin before my gloves begin, which is obviously not ideal in the rain or cold.

The Parka has a storm flap and stowable hood that's fully adjustable; there are cords either side that you can tighten or loosen, as well as one down the centre at the rear. With these I found I was able to achieve a comfy yet secure fit.

Then when it's not raining, the hood can be neatly tucked away into the zipped collar. I prefer this design over ones that you can fully zip off – it's always there for those times when you get caught out in a shower.

You can choose between classic black or olive green for the Parka, while the City Rider is just available in Burnt Horizon, a pastel red shade. As these jackets are for off the bike use too, a greater choice of colours in both would be good, so you can better match the jacket with your day-to-day style.

Value

Priced at £210, this is expensive, but then again, effective waterproof jackets do tend to be, as do stylish jackets from female fashion labels. It's high, but not unexpected.

Chrome Industries' Women's Storm Salute Commute Jacket costs £189. It's not Parka length like the Brompton, but it still looks smart off the bike and does seem to have better placed pockets for riding with its back cargo pocket.

You can get lighter options for commuting that aren't as stylish, such as Rapha's Women's Commuter Lightweight Jacket. It's breathable and cheaper at £80, but you're missing out on the versatility of being able to take the jacket into smarter settings, as you can the Brompton.

Conclusion

Overall, the Brompton x Protected Species Parka jacket is a wonderfully stylish jacket with useful features such as a handy stowable hood and an adjustable hem drawcord and sleeve cuffs for tailoring the fit, which can also be flipped over for night-time visibility.

However, you may find the sleeve length a little short, and the drawcords and pocket placement irritating while riding. I'd say it leans more towards being an off the bike jacket than an on the bike one.

Verdict

Very stylish waterproof with a stowable hood, plenty of adjustability and hideable reflective details, but could do with a chest or rear pocket

