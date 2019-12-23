The Dexshell Pro Visibility Cycling Socks do an incredible job of keeping out water and mud, but may be too bulky for those who like their road shoes close fitting, and with their stiff, laminated construction they don't conform to the shape of the ankle as most cycling socks do. However, inside roomier shoes or boots and hidden under tights, they could be your new winter secret weapon.

Pros: Excellent waterproofness even after multiple wash cycles

The socks really are as waterproof as Dexshell claims, and they're still waterproof after multiple wash cycles. However, they were too thick to wear comfortably inside my regular cycling shoes and the cuff was both too short and too baggy (these are not my ankles in the pictures). And although I'm no sock snob, the homebrewed look won't appeal to the style-conscious roadie raised on Assos and Rapha. However, if you wear shoes or boots with room for thicker socks in the winter and ride whatever the weather, you ought to seriously consider these.

I tested them to their limits cross-country running in very muddy conditions – after all, Dexshell says they are also for running and walking – and I was so impressed with their performance that I now use them every time I run off-road. After slithering through a quagmire for 45 minutes I could remove them and my feet would be perfectly clean, as dry as you'd expect given the effort, and warm. Nobody wants to read about other people's foot odours, but I can report that despite being 100 per cent manmade they don't get stinky. Having said that, I have been washing them after each outing.

These socks have a three-layer construction: there's a polyamide outer with a small amount of elastane for limited stretch; an interlining made from a patented waterproof membrane called Porelle and an inner made from soft, manmade Coolmax.

As you'd expect of such a construction they're not very stretchy, hence the poor fit on the ankle. The lack of stretchiness also means that getting the right size is important. The size large, for sizes 9-11, was closer to the 9 than the 11.

Once on, they felt comfortable around the foot, and felt like any other sock. There are no obvious seams in the soft Coomax inner liner and I didn't experience any rubbing.

The reflective bands around the cuff are knitted-in yarn rather than printed, and they are indeed reflective, but you can see the join where the bands start and finish because the ends don't quite meet each other straight.

The Dexshell logo is printed onto the top of the cuff and this is coming off after four washes.

Value

Most cycling socks – even premium ones like the Assos Bonkasocks_Evo8 – cost less £20, but these are different and special, and you're paying for technology that really works.

Price-wise they are at the lower end of Dexshell's range. The Dexshell Ultra Dri Sports socks cost £35, have a merino inner lining and a much higher cuff with a gripper – we gave these 9/10. Also the Ultra Thin Modal Socks at £22 look to have addressed the issue of bulkiness. We also gave these a 9.

Sealskinz, Dexshell's waterproof sock rivals, are pricier: the Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Ankle Length Sock with Hydrostop costs £32.50. Sealskinz's cheapest waterproof sock costs £27.50.

So considering how well they work, they're good value as long as you can make them work for your cycling.

Verdict

These Dexshell socks didn't work for my cycling because they were too bulky to fit inside my cycling shoes (I like them to fit closely with thin socks and don't swap to bigger winter shoes), they didn't fit my ankles closely enough and I like my cycling socks to be a bit higher. The homebrewed aesthetic wasn't for me either, and the printed branding has started peeling in the wash. Generally, I prefer to use overshoes, which keep my shoes clean, though admittedly do not keep my feet as dry – because of the inevitable water ingress through cleat holes – as these Dexshell socks would.

However, if you're happy to change to shoes or winter boots with space for bulkier socks and are not too concerned with aesthetics (not an issue if they're hidden under tights anyway) then these are a great buy. Whether you're a roadie, go off-road or like to ride gravel in bad weather, they will keep your feet dry.

For foul-weather forays these are wondrously waterproof – a real winter secret weapon

