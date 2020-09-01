Tour de France Stage 4: Primoz Roglic takes first summit finish

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma, who started the Tour de France on Saturday as favourite to win the overall title this year, has won the first summit finish of the race at Orcieres-Merlette today.

The Slovenian beat his compatriot Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates to the line, with Guillaume Martin of Cofidis third, followed in the same group by all the main contenders for the overall.

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-Quick Step remains in the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the 160.5km stage from Sisteron.

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates remains second overall, 4 seconds off the lead, with Roglic moving to 3rd, a further 3 seconds back.

