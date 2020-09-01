Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Tour de France 2020 Stage 4 (picture credit Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com).JPG

Tour de France Stage 4: Primoz Roglic takes first summit finish

Jumbo-Visma rider beats fellow Slovenian Pogacar to the line, Alaphilippe stays in yellow
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Sep 01, 2020 16:52
0
banner

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma, who started the Tour de France on Saturday as favourite to win the overall title this year, has won the first summit finish of the race at Orcieres-Merlette today.

The Slovenian beat his compatriot Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates to the line, with Guillaume Martin of Cofidis third, followed in the same group by all the main contenders for the overall.

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-Quick Step remains in the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the 160.5km stage from Sisteron.

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates remains second overall, 4 seconds off the lead, with Roglic moving to 3rd, a further 3 seconds back.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2020
Primoz Roglic
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments