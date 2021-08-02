Snapped carbon stem causes Australian rider to crash in men’s Team Pursuit

The Australian men’s Team Pursuit team had to take to the start line again after what looked like a snapped stem sent Alex Porter smashing into the boards at 65kph.
While we know that the walls of carbon fibre components are thin, it is still amazing to see just how little material is used for parts that have to deal with such large forces.
While riding in man 4 position - at the back of the line - Alex Porter suffered a nasty crash when the front end of his Argon 18 track bike snapped clean through the middle.
There was no hope of keeping it upright and aside from the physical discomfort of the crash at around 65kph, there must surely be some second looks at the bikes from the riders using the same equipment.
Porter was quickly back on his feet, but was visibly angry and, after removing his bike from the bottom of the track, began checking his injuries which appear to include road rash on his face.
Initially, we assumed that the fault was with the steerer tube. It is not uncommon for these to break, but usually, an impact from a pothole or over-tightening of the stem bolts will be the cause. Here, however, the stem looks to have broken at the point where the base bar meets the aero stem, and the cause of that is still unknown.
Road sprinter Caleb Ewan summed up our immediate thoughts when the crash happened.
Then thankfully Callum Skinner, the former Team Sprinter and an Olympic gold medal winner in London 2012, tweeted to confirm that rule 3.2.074, concerning ‘mishaps’, covers just this type of thing and the Aussies will get another go... and they did, remarkably including Porter who licked his wounds and rode again in the restart, before pulling out to see the remaining three riders on the team finish fifth in a time of 3:48.448.
Interestingly, there was a recall notice posted regarding the steerer module of the Electron-Pro 2020 track bike. That recall states that "a defect in the bike's steerer module may pose a fall hazard to users."
The model being ridden in Tokyo by the Team Pursuit riders is the Electron Pro TKO Pursuit frameset and features a very similar front end to the 2020 model, but there is no evidence the issue here is related to the recall.
road.cc has contacted Argon 18 for comment.
