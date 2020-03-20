Ritchey just made the widest drop handlebar for gravel bikes that you can buy - WCS VentureMax XL

- News
.
Yes Cdean, that's the one. A further warning within this article about healthy people not training too hard is important. A lot of people are...
Callum Skinner + The Daily Mail = guaranteed criticism of something to do with cycling.
I like these. Almost unmarked and no punctures at all despite riding on some really crappy Kent lanes this spring. Much more resistant than the...
Cruise ads, holiday ads. Pointless toilet roll adverts.
OK, now that is kind of weird looking...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-51943531 First hit. Not radio, but BBC.
WTAF ?
I thought the current accepted term of abuse for these chronically insecure drivers' ego-boosters was "wankpanzer".
I know what you mean, but arguably, if you are assisted on the climbs, you will be fresher on the flat, so logging the whole ride as an ebike...