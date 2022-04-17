Near Miss of the Day 750: Close pass on bend in the rain

No close pass is a good one, is it? But when it happens in the rain, ahead of a sharp, blind right hand bend when you’re concentrating on the bike and there could be traffic coming the other way, we reckon it makes it worse.

That’s the scenario in today’s featured Near Miss of the Day video, filmed in Leicestershire in February by road.cc reader Drew.

“Just got to the end of a ride and the heavens opened,” he told us.

“I’d had a submission where I’d swore after being scared with a previous incident , and the police told me off, so I’ve now figured how to send it without sound.

“I might have cursed this driver a little bit, they ended up taking a driver improvement course.

“Why they passed me in that position I’ve no idea other than being totally impatient.

It’s a bad section of road at best of times!”

He added: “Leicestershire police seem to be pretty good as dealing with these things, this was probably my tenth successful submission.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling