Near Miss of the Day 691: Close pass lorry driver not prosecuted due to foreign plates

Today in our Near Miss of the Day series, we have a very close pass on a pair of cyclists involving an HGV – but police said that they were unable to take action, because the lorry driver is foreign.

The road.cc reader who sent the clip in told us that the incident took place on 22 September just outside Rugby in Warwickshire.

“I did submit the video evidence to Police but was informed that because it was a foreign driver, they had no means of tracing them,” she said.

“This is a dreadful excuse and imagine if someone is killed or injured by a foreign driver?

“This lorry passed my friend and I (who were riding single file) so close, I felt the heat from the lorry as the trailer passed me.”

It does strike us a strange approach from police – certainly we are aware of a number of court cases down the years in which the fact the driver is not a British national, or the vehicle being driven is on foreign plates, has not made a difference to a successful prosecution?

