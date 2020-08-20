Near Miss of the Day 458: Lorry driver left-hooks cyclist

Over the past decade, we’ve seen a number of road safety campaigns warning cyclists against positioning themselves on the inside of HGVs at junctions – and sadly, we’ve also reported on a number of cases in which a bike rider has been killed or seriously injured when a lorry driver turns left across their path.

It sometimes seems, however, that there is an assumption that it is the cyclist who has put himself or herself in that position, when in reality, often it is due to the lorry driver coming up from behind them – and that is exactly what we have in today’s Near Miss of the Day video, with the cyclist forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the trailer as it swings round.

It happened on Monday to road.cc reader Martin, who told us: “Truck overtakes me approaching a roundabout; as it’s a regular road I use, my assumption was that they were turning right or going straight on (as per road markings as they were not indicating.

“Instead, truck left hooks me forcing me to take evasive action, swerving towards kerb and stopping.”

He said that the lorry operator – William McIntyre Haulage according to the livery – “has a negligible online presence,” but added that he had reported the incident with Police Scotland, who “are proceeding with prosecution on this one after having reviewed footage and taken statement.”

