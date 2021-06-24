Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Road sign warns drivers stuck in traffic that 'cars are death machines that kill kids' + more on the live blog

With the weekend now in sight Will Bolton will be on the live blog this Thursday...
Thu, Jun 24, 2021 09:18
0
Cars kill kids sign
08:00
Road sign warns drivers that 'cars kill kids and melt glaciers'

A road sign has seemingly been hijacked to alert drivers stuck in heavy traffic to the benefits of cycling while also giving the motorists a few handy reminders about their vehicles...

The sign includes helpful messages such as 'cars are death machines', ' cars kill kids', 'cars melt glaciers' and 'Use bus, subway or bike'.

While it is not clear where the sign is or who put it up, it is certainly a unique way of encouraging drivers to give up their vehicles. 

As the original poster says, the sign makes some pretty good points...

Latest Comments