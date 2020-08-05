Huge crash mars opening stage of Tour de Pologne (+ video)

A huge crash marred the end of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne this afternoon – and with Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick-Step reportedly taken to hospital by air ambulance after he appeared to have been sent into the barriers by Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen, we expect there will be plenty of repercussions and recriminations.
For the moment though all thoughts are with Fabio Jakobsen, his family, and teammates.
Jakobsen hit the right-hand barriers hard as he crashed into them metres short of the line at the end of the downhill finish in Katowice, with advertising hoardings thrown all over the road, causing several other riders to fall, and one key question that will need answering is why they were not secured.
Groenewegen crossed the line first as he too came down, but has been disqualified from the result – and possibly the race. A finish-line official is also reported to have been seriously hurt.
Jakobsen's team mate Florian Seneschal tweeted this picture after the crash, the damage to his mitts reflecting the high-speed nature of the crash.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, emotions are unsurprisingly running high and another Deceuninck-Quick Step rider on the race, Remco Evenepoel, sent a tweet, quickly deleted, calling for Groenewegen to receive a lifetime ban.
As the Tour de Pologne highlighted in a tweet this morning, today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Lotto-Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht, who was killed when he crashed into a concrete culvert on the third stage of last year's race.
More on this breaking story soon.
At least a Bianchi crossed the line first though. But seriously, that appeared to be a really bad 'shouldering' by Groenewegen.
Won't update this stage yet until we know more about the crash at the finish.
