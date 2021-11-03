Alex Dowsett aims to reclaim the UCI Hour record this evening – here’s where you can watch it

Alex Dowsett will set out at 10pm GMT tonight to attempt to reclaim the UCI Hour record he held briefly in 2015 – here’s where you can watch it, and check back later to see how he got on.

When the Israel Start-Up Nation rider, now aged 33, set the record six years ago – it would be beaten the following month by Sir Bradley Wiggins – he did so at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.

This evening’s attempt, however, takes place at 1,887 metres altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where in 2019 the existing record holder, Victor Campenaerts of Belgium, set the distance the Essex-born rider will try and beat – 55.089km.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch his attempt live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app from 21:45 GMT and via the Red Button from 21:55 GMT.

It is also being broadcast live by the UCI.

Dowsett had planned to try and regain the record in Manchester last December, but had to postpone his plans after testing positive for COVID-19.

He told BBC Sport: "Last year's attempt was derailed when I contracted Covid-19, but the same reasons for wanting to do it are all still there. I want to see what I'm capable of and it's an event I just really love and feel privileged to have the opportunity to take on again.

“In terms of difficulty I know the bar has been set extremely high by Victor. It's going to be a very big ask but I think I'm capable. The biggest hurdle this time with it being in Mexico will be the altitude.

“Being at altitude the power output required will be lower than at sea level because of the thin air, but it's not all plain sailing as the thin air also brings a tougher environment for breathing. We think in the end it should be more beneficial than detrimental to be at altitude,” he added.

A six-time national time trial champion and twice a Giro d’Italia stage winner – the first in an individual time trial in 2013, the second coming following a solo attack last year – Dowsett has forged a successful racing career despite being haemophiliac, and his record attempt this evening also aims to raise awareness for his Little Bleeders charity, which supports children with the same condition.