My Guinness! Truck driver smashes down cycle lane wands, cuts across and parks on the pavement

A cyclist in Dublin was an unexpected witness to a Guinness truck driver who seemed to completely ignore the cycle lane separator wands, as he drove over them and proceeded to park on the pavement, to apparently make unloading the beer kegs a little bit easier.
The cyclist posted the video footage from his 360 degree camera on Twitter, revealing the reason why so many bollards were smashed down on South Circular Road, also pointing out that the driver could have simply unloaded legally by driving just ten metres down the road.
Kevin Nolan, who is a lecturer at University College Dublin was cycling from his home to work when he came across this incident at The Patriot’s Inn pub on the corner of Kilmainham Lane. He stopped and told the driver: “Mandatory cycling lane! You cannot cross a mandatory cycling lane under any circumstances!”
However, maybe the directions were a little too subtle for him (or had the Guinness driver lost his ‘head’?), who according to Nolan, simply started making excuses. Nolan said that he unfortunately couldn’t hang back to argue with him as it would've otherwise kept his students waiting.
A few people under the Twitter post were defending the driver, bringing to attention the weight of the kegs. One person (with a Guinness profile and cover picture) said: “Have you ever tried unloading these barrels and rolling them a distance under time delivery pressure. People don't appreciate the effort it takes and being a few metres away makes a big difference.”
Nolan replied questioning how did that justify the crushing of public property, and pedestrians having to deal with trucks on the pavement. He also said that “if it’s so difficult, Guinness Ireland should provide suitable staffing and lifting and transport equipment”.
More people jumped to the driver’s defence, one person claiming that the “man is doing his job”, and “put absolutely nobody in danger”, to which Nolan again had to point out that he was actually breaking the law.
Nolan also mentioned that just ten metres down the road, the mandatory cycle lane with the bollards stops, giving way to the advisory cycle lane with the broken white lines allowing for setting down and unloading (which we think would still be unsafe).
And to top it all off, where there should have been a loading bay for the truck to unload all the heavy Guinness kegs, the pub seemed to have converted it into an outdoor seating.
> Cyclist hit by truck driver has compensation cut after judge says lack of helmet contributed to injuries
Guinness Ireland and the Dublin City Council have been approached for a comment.
In January this year, a cyclist who was hit by a truck driver in Dublin had her compensation reduced by €4,000 because she wasn’t wearing a helmet. She was injured in the hit-and-run incident in 2018, and the judge claimed that she contributed to her own injuries by failing to wear a helmet.
In a more recent incident from last month, a cyclist who suffered a “life-changing” brain injury after falling from his e-bike while riding in a protected cycle lane, hitting his head off a series of granite bollards, sued Dublin City Council in a multi-million euro claim.
However, the Guinness truck driver abusing the cycle lane is not the first of its kind in Dublin this year. In February, the council announced a special enforcement operation was underway to tackle the problem of illegal cycle lane and pavement parking on one of Ireland’s longest and busiest avenues.
Despite the council’s claims though, local cyclists posted images online appearing to show that the problem remains as bad as ever.
> Council commits to targeting motorists blocking ‘protected’ cycle lane and pavement near school – but illegal parking continues
The high levels of illegal parking, by motorists visiting friends’ house or on the school run, continued even as the council moved to install a 3.5km-long cycle lane on the road in 2020. Fine Gael councillor Naoise Ó Muirí had noted that more road markings were added outside the schools last week and that a concrete “separator” was due to be installed.
Both can lead to damage if over tightened, but a seatpost is generally much cheaper than a frame!
Llyn Ogwen really has very little parking, but it is it's remoteness that is its attraction. Where would you put parking here?
Could be better....
Cornwall Asda fail after 4x4 gets stuck on grass bank at Bodmin store https://www.cornwalllive.com/news/cornwall-news/cornwall-asda-fail-after...
There's a flaw in that somewhere, I just can't put my finger on it.
He certainly did nothing wrong, he had as much right to fight for the line as MVDP. It's just that if one leans on the other will lean back and...
In other news, motorists are utterly convinced that the world owes them free storage space for their four-wheeled possessions.
Classic marketing used to sell helmets. Make people afraid of something, even if it isn't particularly dangerous, then sell them something that...
It would seem - from Dutch experience (see here - in Dutch but worth the effort) - lots of incidents and subsequent injury sustained can be traced...
Use of GDPR to justify no further action or reject evidence is an attempt to baffle with bulls##t. Call it out!...