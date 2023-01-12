Glasgow man admits shooting teen cyclist with air rifle

A man from Glasgow has pleaded guilty to using an air rifle to repeatedly shoot a teenage cyclist.

Stephen Grey, aged 25 and from Govan, admitted assault in connection with the incident on 13 August 2020, reports the Glasgow Times.

Glasgow Sheriff’s Court heard that Grey repeatedly shot at the cyclist outside his former home in Springburn.

The victim had been talking with two friends in the garden when Grey took aim at him.

“One of the boys felt something painful on his left leg,” said Katie Bell, prosecuting.

“He looked back to see Grey resting what looked like an air rifle on the hedge of the property.

“Grey continued to shoot an array of pellets, three of which hit the boy on the back causing bruising,” she added.

The boy who was targeted met a relative nearby, who told his mother what had happened.

She then confronted Grey, who phoned the police and told them what he had done, with officers subsequently retrieving the weapon he had used to shoot at the youth.

The victim did not require medical treatment for his injuries.

Grey has been released by Sheriff Barry Divers while reports are compiled ahead of sentencing next month.