Win a fantastic Genesis Croix de Fer 20 ALT worth £1,400!

This is the last of our current run of brilliant Freewheel competitions... and we've saved the best till last. In partnership with Genesis Bikes, they're giving away a complete Croix de Fer 20 ALT to one lucky winner, worth a cool £1,400!

We know that not everybody can go out riding on the road or on gravel at the moment, but that doesn’t stop all of us from dreaming about where we would like to go when we're able to get out and ride for as long as we like, and this stunning bike from Genesis is the perfect companion to take on that ride.

Genesis describes the Croix de Fer as the ‘one bike’ that can take you almost anywhere, come rain or shine; and, most importantly, it will induce big grins with each and every outing that you take together.

The Croix de Fer has been a constant fixture in the Genesis range for nearly 11 years for good reason. Not only has was this the bike that propelled Vin Cox to a round-the-world record back in 2010, but it has proved extremely popular on the shop floor with thousands of happy cyclists buying one.

We’ve not reviewed this model, but back in 2015 we were smitten by the 10-speed Shimano Tiagra version, awarding it 4.5 stars. This new version is still equipped with Tiagra, but it's the latest 4700 10-speed groupset; plus you get TRP’s HY-RD hydraulic disc brake calipers as well.

Here are a few more quotes from Genesis about the Croix de Fer:

“Fast and responsive, yet stable, surefooted and perfectly balanced, the CdF 20 personifies fun on two wheels, paved or unpaved."

"Built from legendary Reynolds 725 steel it has the perfect mix of strength and suppleness to allow you to spend hours, days, weeks, or months in the saddle."

"A bike that is perfectly balanced with an appetite to take on the biggest adventures but with practicality at its heart. A cross-boundaries, cross-continent, ‘cross-inspired kind of bike. Wherever you find yourself, there’s fun to be had on a Croix de Fer.”

Here are some highlights from the specification:

Frame: Reynolds 725 heat Treated Chromoly

Fork: CR-Mo Unicrown

Drivetrain: Shimano Tiagra 4700

Brakes: Shimano Tiagra and TRP HY-RD

Tyres: WTB Riddler

Sizes: XS – XL

RRP: £1399.99

You can check out the full spec here

For those of you that are unaware of who Freewheel are, they’re an online store with a difference. Way back in the 80’s they produced the best bike shop catalogue in the land (showing your age there, Ed!) stacked full of shiny products for young bike-mad lads and lasses to lust after; think Shimano 600, Ridgeback mountain bikes and Rossini frames. Fast forward a few decades and they've relaunched their catalogue online as freewheel.co.uk, offering exciting shiny products once again but with a unique difference compared to other online retailers. Here's why according to Freewheel themselves:

"Freewheel really is your local bike shop online. Not only do they stock a huge range of cycling products from clothing, components, accessories to bikes; they support local bike shops by offering them a commission on every sale whether you make a purchase for home delivery or click and collect in-store. Every purchase gives back to a local Freewheel store!"

You can find your nearest Freewheel store here

All you have to do to be in with a chance to win the Croix de Fer 20 ALT is fill out the competition form at the bottom of the page before the deadline. Sorry to our friends abroad, but this one is open to residents of the UK and Ireland only... best of luck!