Tour of Flanders fan’s Paralympic dream in balance after riders crash into her

A Belgian woman’s hopes of competing in the Paralympic Games in Paris later this year reportedly hang in the balance after riders competing in yesterday’s Tour of Flanders crashed into her as she was watching the race from the roadside.

The spectator, Anke Sneyers, was described by broadcaster vrt.be as a “promising” para-athlete in athletics, where sprinting is her speciality, has previously represented Belgium in the world and European para athletics championships and is a multiple national champion.

The 21-year-old sustained a head injury, concussion and broken collarbone in the crash, which happened just after the first passage of the Oude Kwaaremont in the men’s race, won with a long-range solo attack by world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

Her brother Thomas said that the crash was caused by riders having to swerve to avoid hitting another spectator who was standing in the road.

“My sister was supporting at the roadside with my parents and friends, we are a real racing family,” he explained. “Another spectator was standing on the road when the peloton arrived. As a result, the riders had to swerve and collided with my sister.”

He also slammed what he termed “internet heroes” who had blamed his sister for the crash on Facebook.

“How all these people dare to pass judgment in the comments, without having seen anything decent, and even respond that they have ‘no pity’, it makes me (sorry for the word) sick to my stomach,” he said.

He said that his sister had targeted representing Belgium at the Paralympic Games in Paris later this year, but “She will most likely have to put that dream away now – the chance of being physically ready in time to reach the limit is very small. She can probably forget about the Games now.”

As to his sister’s condition, he added: “Considering the circumstances, she's doing fine. It could have been a lot worse.”

The public prosecutor’s office in Oudenaarde has reportedly opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened.