50-something driver arrested after beating up charity cyclist who complained of close pass

A Swindon motorist in his 50s has been arrested after beating up a charity cyclist in a fit of road rage. The incident apparently came about after schoolteacher Peter James objected to a close pass.

The Swindon Advertiser reports that James was cycling along the Ashton Keynes Road near Chelworth Lodge Industrial Estate at 2.45pm on Sunday, August 9 when a man overtook him in a Mercedes without leaving enough room as he passed.

James signalled that the driver should have left more space, only for the man to stop ahead and wait for him to catch up.

As James approached, the man got out of his car and started abusing him. He then punched him off his bike. The man is said to have continued attacking him for over five minutes.

James, who suffered a fractured wrist, reported the attack to police and the driver was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police have appealed for witnesses and specifically wish to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured car – possibly a black Ford people carrier – who was heading towards Ashton Keynes at the time.

PC Jonathan Kilburn said: “This was a serious incident and the cyclist required hospital treatment for his injuries.

"I am really keen to speak to the driver of this vehicle as they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

"Additionally, if you think this may have been you but you do not believe you have any further information, please do let us know so we can eliminate this line of enquiry.

“Cyclists are vulnerable road users but it is vital that we are all considerate when using the road space – keep your distance when overtaking and be mindful of oncoming traffic when doing so.

"We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe when using the roads.”