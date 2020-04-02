Back to news
Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition; Arnie chases his ponies on his bike; Astana pro "happiest man in the world" delivering food and medicine; Cyclist films his early morning rides for those stuck indoors + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Apr 02, 2020 09:20
09:47
Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition start list

Predictably Belgian - which is as it should be.

De Gendt's a bit of a surprise though. Unusually for a Belgian, he's never really shown much interest in the Classics.

09:23
Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition

Not an April fool. Unless they’re a day late.

The real Tour of Flanders has been postponed for the time being. However, they’re going to run a one-hour virtual edition this Sunday.

“In a closed tour reserved exclusively for professional cyclists, 13 pros will be competing during the last 32 km of the Tour of Flanders – on their home trainers.”

Further details will burble out via social media in the next few days. We’ll keep you posted.

09:21
08:47
Arnie chases his ponies on his bike

Speaking a couple of weeks ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger said that getting out on his bike was, “the only way I’m leaving the house.”

Here he is chasing his ponies, Whiskey and Lulu, because “they need exercise too.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whiskey and Lulu need exercise too

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on

“We cannot control the virus but we can control our fitness,” he says.

A brief history of Schwarzenegger on a bike

08:37
Leamington cyclist filming his early morning rides for those stuck indoors

Sky engineer Andrew Laverock has been filming his leisurely morning exercise rides for the benefit of those in isolation.

"I thought that people who are stuck at home due to the virus would be able to enjoy some of the beautiful sights our lovely town has to offer,” he told the Warwick Courier.

"Spring is in the air, the flowers are blooming and I just wanted to bring the local outdoors to people’s screens.

"I’m trying to get around all the local parks and canal towpaths and I’ll keep posting new content so stay tuned."

08:11
Astana pro Davide Martinelli "the happiest man in the world" delivering food and medicine

Astana’s Davide Martinelli has volunteered to deliver food and medicine in his home town of Lodetto in Brescia.

Lodetto doesn’t have supermarkets or chemists, so Martinelli’s heading into nearby Rovato on his bike to pick stuff up for the elderly and vulnerable.

He says the efforts were started by a cousin of his and some friends.

“I have heard various stories that touched me about people who are unable to travel to our capital and who have solved their problems thanks to these volunteers.

“Over the years I have received so much from my community, but I have hardly had the opportunity to repay it because of a life that often leads me to be away from home.

"I am very attached to Lodetto, a community of just over 1,500 people, where unfortunately there is neither a chemist nor a grocery store. I thought it was a chance to make myself useful and repay the many people who have always supported me over the years, and to help those who need it right now.

“I have a bike, two legs – now not very trained – and a backpack and nothing more. Today I had the honour of being able to go to the chemist to collect medicine for an elderly couple.

In total 30 minutes and about 10km – nothing special for an athlete, but when I delivered them to their door – obviously with the necessary precautions (mask and gloves) – I felt a thank you, which still echoes in my head.

“I am the happiest man in the world, cycling is beautiful, everything is beautiful, but being useful to others is priceless.”

