Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition; Arnie chases his ponies on his bike; Astana pro "happiest man in the world" delivering food and medicine; Cyclist films his early morning rides for those stuck indoors + more

Astana’s Davide Martinelli has volunteered to deliver food and medicine in his home town of Lodetto in Brescia.

Lodetto doesn’t have supermarkets or chemists, so Martinelli’s heading into nearby Rovato on his bike to pick stuff up for the elderly and vulnerable.

He says the efforts were started by a cousin of his and some friends.

“I have heard various stories that touched me about people who are unable to travel to our capital and who have solved their problems thanks to these volunteers.

“Over the years I have received so much from my community, but I have hardly had the opportunity to repay it because of a life that often leads me to be away from home.

"I am very attached to Lodetto, a community of just over 1,500 people, where unfortunately there is neither a chemist nor a grocery store. I thought it was a chance to make myself useful and repay the many people who have always supported me over the years, and to help those who need it right now.

“I have a bike, two legs – now not very trained – and a backpack and nothing more. Today I had the honour of being able to go to the chemist to collect medicine for an elderly couple.

In total 30 minutes and about 10km – nothing special for an athlete, but when I delivered them to their door – obviously with the necessary precautions (mask and gloves) – I felt a thank you, which still echoes in my head.

“I am the happiest man in the world, cycling is beautiful, everything is beautiful, but being useful to others is priceless.”