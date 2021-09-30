Support road.cc

Live blog

Motorist suggests six-month trial banning cleats...so cyclists stop more?; Scottish Parliament helmet argument; Hour Record attempt; Roubaix forecast...it's getting worse; BDSM bike helmets; Drug testing cost hits Dan Bigham + more on the live blog

It's live blog time...Dan Alexander is back with your updates, including Paris-Roubaix speculation, Hour Record attempts and loads more...
Thu, Sep 30, 2021 09:04
18
14:58
It's showtime...Joss Lowden's Hour Record attempt about to start
Joss Lowden Hour Record (Credit - Tom Griffiths)-6

Here's the link to watch Joss Lowden's Hour Record free on YouTube...getting underway in the next few minutes...

14:44
SIDI announces new Shot 2 Galaxy colour scheme inspired by the new frontiers of space...obviously

Who knew Richard Branson has such a big fanclub at SIDI? The brand has marked the first toursits in space in the most appropriate way a cycling footwear brand can...no, not by launching a pair of carbon soles onto the moon. That idea clearly didn't make the cut...they've gone for a new colourscheme instead.

The Shot 2 Galaxy is "inspired by interstellar travelling and the fascination of the skies' immensity". Sure. The shade is "between light and iridescent blue, designed to give every cycling outfit a space boost"...that's shiny blue to you or I.

Behind the sparkle is the same high-performance shoe with integrated heel and latest gen carbon that wearers of the Shot 2 may be used to. Regardless, you know the drill by now, they're lighter and more comfortable than previous Shot models.

14:37
Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race cancelled AGAIN in 2022
Daryl Impey wins 2018 Tour Down Under.png

The traditional Down Under pro cycling curtain raiser, the Tour Down Under, has been taken off the 2022 calendar due to continuing Covid-19 related border controls and quarantine restrictions in Australia. The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will also be skipped. 

Both races last ran in 2020 having missed the disruption of the pandemic, but were cancelled this year. It was hoped both could return in 2022, however Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed confirmed in a statement that wouldn't be the case.

The Santos Tour Down Under is a much-loved event on the world cycling and Australian sporting calendar and an important economic driver for South Australia, attracting 44,000 people, injecting 742 jobs and more than $66 million into the economy when last held in 2020.

We have fully explored all avenues, but unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved to still be too difficult to overcome.

14:28
He's gonna need a bigger city...Dom Whiting takes Drum & Bass On The Bike to the capital

 

Drum & Bass On The Bike is quite big these days, isn't it? Hundreds, dare I say thousands, followed Dom around London for his special Boiler Room on Bikes edition. Starring flares, a CS3 tunnel rave and a man with a parrot. Class. Dom's description: "Didn't think the rides could get any bigger but London you delivered!"  tells you everything you need to know about this bumper bicycle bass bonanza.

Take it to Amsterdam, Dom. You know you want to...

14:17
Marianne Vos takes in the sights ahead of historic first Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Saturday's going to be pretty special. In around 48 hours time we'll know who the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes champ is...you could do much worse than predicting Marianne Vos to be on the top step of the podium holding a cobblestone aloft.

Earlier today we got pictures of men's race favourite Wout van Aert refreshing his memory of the course. It seems the Jumbo-Visma women did the same thing yesterday, ending, of course, with a trip to the famous showers and a looks at the pantheon of past winners.

12:48
Motorist suggests six-month trial banning cleats...so cyclists stop more?

Where to start with this? It's all a bit bizarre.

A six-month trial ban on cycling shoes would be beneficial...according to this troll/motorist/comedian. Apparently it would be better for our fitness to stop more and it would mean those on two wheels would be more inclined to stop. That second point is presumably a dig at every person who has ever pedalled a push bike's inability to stop at red lights...

Commuters almost got a pass, as their riding is "about getting to their destination on time"...maybe we've fallen into the trap of giving air time to someone on a fishing trip but hey, if there's even the slimmest chance this is a genuine suggestion then it's quite funny. The reaction was worth it too...

Wait until he hears about the bloke who went for double cleats...

12:16
Cav, Chris Froome, Ethan Hayter and Alice Barnes competing for glory at next month's HSBC UK National Road Championships
MArk Cavendish after equalling Eddy Merckx's record - picture credit A.S.O./Pauline Ballet

The first big names competing at next month's HSBC UK National Road Championships in Lincoln have been rolling in. Top of the list, the big dog, joint Tour de France stage wins record holder - Mark Cavendish. Cav finished second the last time the event was held in Lincoln and will be gunning for his second title, having won his first back in 2013.

Defending women's champion Alice Barnes will be back to try and retain her title. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and Olympic Games silver medallist Ethan Hayter are also confirmed. The championships will take place from 14-17 October, with the road races to be decided on a challenging course featuring the famous cobbled Michaelgate climb.

10:37
Wout has arrived

Those cobbles are looking quite...dry. 

10:15
Build your own bike stand

Stronger and sturdier than the Lidl special I spotted in the middle aisle on Monday. Still pretty cool to see a bike workstand opposite 30p rice...

09:50
Roubaix weather update...it's getting worse
Roubaix weather forecast (BBC Weather)

Well, well, well. Another day closer and the the weather forecast is getting worse. Heavy rain from Saturday evening to Sunday lunchtime, but possibly drying out slightly in the afternoon. Another outlet is predicting 30mm of rain overnight and 40mph winds...it's still looking nice and dry for the women on Saturday.

09:15
One place you should always wear a helmet...apparently

Channel 4's Alice Levine was on screen last night wearing a cycling helmet in a sex dungeon...I'm going to level with you, we have no idea why. Always wear protection, I guess. Whips? Chains? Or just chainwhips? Enough of the cycle/BDSM puns. If anyone can enlighten us on the context, that would be grand...

08:54
Alex Dowsett bemoans "flaw in the system" making it "desperately unfair" that Dan Bigham is ineligible for official UCI Hour Record
Dan Bigham starts Hour attempt (picture via Jonny Reavis)

Joss Lowden's up first today, then tomorrow it's Dan Bigham's turn. However, even if Bigham surpasses Victor Campanaerts' 55.089km, it won't be enough to claim the outright title because of something fellow time trial specialist Alex Dowsett has called a "flaw in the system".

As Bigham isn't part of the Registered Testing Pool, he hasn't been giving whereabouts information or a Biological Passport. 'But is that not fair enough for upholding the integrity of the record?' I hear you ask. Well, Bigham isn't in the Testing Pool, not because he doesn't want to be, but because he can't afford to be. All WorldTour and ProTeam athletes are automatically in the Pool as part of their contract, riders at teams below that level can enter at their own expense.

Bigham estimates this would set him back around £8,000...

"It’s a shame that Dan can’t take on the World Hour Record," TT buddy Dowsett told Cyclingnews. "Certainly, if he goes further than Victor, then it’s kind of going to show up a flaw in the system."

"It’s a financial flaw, because it all comes down to whether you’re in the Registered Testing Pool, which then comes down to finances, or what a trade team is willing to support. It’d be a shame if finances stop Dan getting a world record. It’s a tough one, because the Registered Testing Pool should exist. We all want clean sport. But the idea that it should be limited to WorldTour riders and some ProConti riders is desperately unfair."

Today's record attempt by Lowden has been funded by her Drops LeCol team, something Bigham described as "nothing short of epic".

08:45
Catch Joss Lowden's Hour Record attempt at 4pm

We've two days of Brits taking on Hour Record attempts, starting today with Joss Lowden. 48.008km is the distance to beat and the event will be on Eurosport, GCN+, as well as being streamed on YouTube for free if you don't have a subscription. Velodrome Suisse is the venue, 4pm is the start time. Which, even by my painfully average grasp of maths, means it's perfect for running the clock down before 5 o'clock.

One hour. One rider. One track. How many laps can Joss complete?

07:46
Labour MSP under fire for telling active travel minister to wear a helmet

We're talking helmets again...this time because Labour MSP Colin Smyth's to the point response to active travel minister Patrick Harvie's tweet about his fallen steed. Smyth had no time for sentiment as Harvie explained feeling "bereft" at the loss of his trusty campaign, holiday and ministerial visit bike...replying bluntly: "wear a helmet".

That's a strong way to have 132 people in your mentions by the morning...

CyclingMikey was on the scene, as he often is, trying his best with the educational line...

 Dave Walker had a handy diagram...

Smyth responded to this one, attempting to justify his position: "I’ve been campaigning on those measures for more than a decade and I’m proud to have delivered a few locally when I was a councillor. I didn’t realise it was a choice between wearing a helmet and using a cycle path. I’d quite like to see all of those in your nice picture.

"But as someone whose friend suffered a serious brain injury that would have been prevented had he been wearing a helmet, I agree with the British Medical Association who think they should be compulsory especially for children. Oh and Doctors as well as us MSPs [who] also cycle."

Even an account dedicated to Rangers Football Club and anti-facism got involved...

And to top it off, Harvie waited for the opportune moment to drop his comeback...poking fun at the five retweet, 49 likes but 132 replies ratio...

