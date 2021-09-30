Motorist suggests six-month trial banning cleats...so cyclists stop more?; Scottish Parliament helmet argument; Hour Record attempt; Roubaix forecast...it's getting worse; BDSM bike helmets; Drug testing cost hits Dan Bigham + more on the live blog

Joss Lowden's up first today, then tomorrow it's Dan Bigham's turn. However, even if Bigham surpasses Victor Campanaerts' 55.089km, it won't be enough to claim the outright title because of something fellow time trial specialist Alex Dowsett has called a "flaw in the system".
As Bigham isn't part of the Registered Testing Pool, he hasn't been giving whereabouts information or a Biological Passport. 'But is that not fair enough for upholding the integrity of the record?' I hear you ask. Well, Bigham isn't in the Testing Pool, not because he doesn't want to be, but because he can't afford to be. All WorldTour and ProTeam athletes are automatically in the Pool as part of their contract, riders at teams below that level can enter at their own expense.
Bigham estimates this would set him back around £8,000...
"It’s a shame that Dan can’t take on the World Hour Record," TT buddy Dowsett told Cyclingnews. "Certainly, if he goes further than Victor, then it’s kind of going to show up a flaw in the system."
"It’s a financial flaw, because it all comes down to whether you’re in the Registered Testing Pool, which then comes down to finances, or what a trade team is willing to support. It’d be a shame if finances stop Dan getting a world record. It’s a tough one, because the Registered Testing Pool should exist. We all want clean sport. But the idea that it should be limited to WorldTour riders and some ProConti riders is desperately unfair."
Today's record attempt by Lowden has been funded by her Drops LeCol team, something Bigham described as "nothing short of epic".
Not very surprising- it seems likely to be based on some work-saving police theory that in any altercation, both sides are to blame: the cyclist...
I got an email...
I currently use a Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit mini which has slightly smaller internal dimensions (8.3 x 15.3 cm) and I've never had a...
I spend a bit of time in Arkansas and its insane there. If you get injured on the road in anyway, the first ppl that show up and provide first aid ...
I'm getting "We are down for maintenance" on the homepage (https://road.cc ) and some other pages. Some are working though.
What's actually going on here is responding to the fact disc bikes are heavier and need more reinforcement on the front end and stays. This adds...
I would hope they would be more enforced for built up areas. A bike won't kick back into a pedestrians face or trample multiple people when fully...
That stimulated someone then! Gosh, where to start? Too many points to address them all here, probably needs a thread of its own to do it justice....
...
Good luck with that. Last time I asked for evidence from them to support their claim they provided nothing and said;...