news
Live blog

Cyclist catches 12 drivers using phones behind the wheel in an hour; Will you be paying Strava's increased price? + more on the live blog

Happy Wednesday everyone (yep, it definitely is Wednesday this time)… Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for the rest of the week, bringing you all the must-read news from the cycling world (plus some less must-read news, of course!)...
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 09:09
Cyclist catches 12 drivers using phones behind the wheel in an hour; Will you be paying Strava's increased price? + more on the live blogPhone drivers (Twitter/@DeaconThurston)
09:56
Cyclist catches 12 drivers using phones behind the wheel in an hour

Nothing like the return of an old favourite...

As Deacon alludes to above, Police Scotland last year announced funding for a new National Dashcam Safety Portal, but the yet to be rolled-out scheme has since been under review and could be axed, prompting a campaign from Cycling UK to save it.

Submissions from Scotland presently should go through the time-consuming Police Scotland Online Reporting Form, full details of how to report can be found in our handy feature...

> Here's what to do if you capture a near miss, close pass or collision on camera while cycling

On the topic of riders catching phone-using motorists, yesterday we shared the story of a road.cc reader who was assaulted and knocked off his bike on Christmas Eve 2021 after challenging a driver for their phone use...

> Driver assaulted cyclist for questioning mobile phone use 

Akil James was sentenced at Westminster Magistrate's Court in November and received five penalty points on his driving licence, a £2,000 fine, £620 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, £200 victim surcharge and £500 compensation to the cyclist (still unreceived).

09:24
Your thoughts...

Plenty of comments on Strava to round up. A real mixed bag, many pointing to the annual price rise being equivalent to 58p per month, but for others this seems to be the straw-va that broke the camel's back...

OnYerBike: " I'd happily apply Hanlon's razor in this case. Strava have always had a complicated relationship with subscriptions. I think the fundamental issue is that the success of Strava is built on the fact the 'everyone is on it' which relies on a good, free option. And yet they rely on people paying for the premium option to bring in revenue.

"Take away the free option, or take away too many features, and you lose that 'community'. But the better the free option is, the less motivation people have to upgrade to premium. 

"And of course there is constant competition and innovation. A particular limitation of Strava is it only captures 'workouts', where as more and more people have devices on 24/7 recording things like heart rate and steps, and want that information to be integrated too (as done by e.g. Garmin Connect)."

Off the back: "Its fair to say that most people who subscribe to Strava ride regularly and probably spend a fortune on all manner of bike related things. The cost of £2 a month more is less than I pay for a coffee on a longish ride of which I probably do more than 3-4 times a in that time frame. I doubt many will notice that much of a change for what you get. 

"I still maintain that Strava needs to streamline a lot of its service. Its database must be enormous now and that's probably costing them more to maintain and keep running. They could do a lot to keep costs down ie remove all rides from over five years (or so) keeping KOM records only. Get rid of the pointless local legend. it serves zero purpose. They could also do more to improve the AI on dodgy KOMs removal and flagging any obviously done in vehicles or on e-bikes. If Strava is anything, its a leaderboard for egos. If that single USP data isn't reliable in that area than what is Strava for?"

S13SFC: "I've concluded that I don't really need premium as all the data I really need is on Garmin Connect anyway. I really only used it for route planning and RWGPS does that just as well for free."

On Facebook, of 32 comments, more than a few said they'd cancelled their subscription or would be soon. However, there were almost as many comments to the same effect as Gary Bradbury's... "When we put percentages on it, it can sound like a huge rise. My annual subscription hasn't changed since about 2014. It's now going up from £48 to £55. It's hardly worth getting your knickers in a twist about. It's gone up £7. Many of us happily pay £2.70-£3.50 for a cup of coffee, or £6-£7 for a pint of beer. My subscription has gone up from 92p to £1.05 per week. For me, it’s still quite a cheap product that I like using."

08:57
Will you be paying Strava's increased price? (POLL)
2021 Strava app

Strava, Strava, Strava...

The app which conquered the cycling world faced something of a backlash to start 2023 after fairly substantial subscriber price hikes were communicated to users, not by the company directly but through media reports, something Strava apologised for yesterday...

> "Our intention was not to hide these changes": Strava apologises for price hike controversy

But with the price now £8.99 per month for a monthly subscription or £54.99 annually (plus the sickener of not being told) we thought we'd ask you lot if you'll be keeping your subscription...

09:14
TOP 5 ebikes | The Electric Bike Awards Show 2023

> road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2022/23: the best electric bikes

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

