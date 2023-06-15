Support road.cc

Live blog

"Not just a sticky bottle, a whole crate": 24 riders disqualified at Giro Next Gen for holding onto cars and police motorbikes + more on the live blog

Just two more days of the week and we can all ride into the sunset, until then, Adwitiya will hopefully keep you entertained with all the latest peloton updates and cycling infrastructure fails
Thu, Jun 15, 2023 09:51
9
"Not just a sticky bottle, a whole crate": 24 riders disqualified at Giro Next Gen for holding onto cars and police motorbikes + more on the live blogGiro Next Gen 2023 (screenshot from YouTube: CyclingTB)
10:39
WTH Cambridge Uni?

Courtesy of psychologist and road safety researcher Dr Ian Walker, this weird image of a cycle trapped under a car with a helmet strewn across for a research about brain injuries... which has nothing to do with cyclists.

Yes, the only cause of head injuries in the world folks: riding a bicycle.

10:06
Discounts on Boris bikes?
London cyclists on Boris bikes (CC BY 2.0 Waterford_Man via Flickr)

After yesterday's blog featuring a Santander 'Boris' bike being spotted in Brighton, we are hearing today that Transport for London could be set to offer a discount on the popular bike sharing scheme.

To mark Clean Air Day today, TfL has announced a new Cycling Action Plan to set out new targets for a significant expansion in the capital’s Cycleway network and a increase daily cycle journeys from 1.2 million to 1.6 million by 2030.

As a part of the new plan, TfL revealed that it is exploring the possibility of, subject to funding, adding "concessionary fares" to the capital’s record-breaking Santander Cycles hire scheme to support the most disadvantaged Londoners, including job seekers and council house tenants.

A significant expansion of the Santander bike hire scheme, launched by Boris Johnson in 2010 during his first tenure as mayor, which now has 12,000 bikes and 500 e-bikes has been proposed, from central London "outwards towards the North and South Circular roads".

The cost of a 30-minute trip on one of the Santander-sponsored TfL hire bikes rose to £1.65 last year, while the annual subscription jumped £30 to £120.

There have been reports of a big drop-off in Boris bike subscriptions – in part because the new charges means that the “auto renewal” system cannot operate and riders have to manually reactivate their membership for another year.

Santander 'Boris' Bikes in London (Unsplash)

TfL said: "This could include discounts for job seekers and/ or council housing residents – as we have done on other modes or on other cycle hire schemes outside London and the UK. We will also explore ways to support more disabled people to access the scheme."

So is anyone considering to repeat the 24-hour Mont Ventoux on a Santander challenge anytime soon?

Anyway, with all the other latest headlines coming out, I hope the bikes don't *mislead* you somewhere else...

08:53
"Not just a sticky bottle, a whole crate": 24 riders disqualified at Giro Next Gen for holding onto cars and police motorbikes

Now this is absolutely hilarious, I'm not sure if I should laugh or be disappointed! I mean, there's cheating, and then there's blatant, obvious, no Fs cheating. If you were wondering which kind took place at Giro Next Gen, it's the latter.

Giro Next Gen, the under-23 version of Giro d'Italia is currently going on, and it has blessed us with a car to hold on to, err, I mean a gem to hold onto. Gotta hand it to the boys.

Also known as Baby Giro, it's an amazing platform for young riders to showcase their skills and is the most important race on the Italian U23 calendar, with previous winners including Francesco Moser and Gilberto Simoni.

I am trying to imagine how it would have went down, and all I can think of is the riders in that classic, schoolboy mischievous frame of mind, imagining if all of us bend the rules together, they can't kick us all out right? RIGHT?!

And what's even more hilarious is that the riders weren't just holding onto their team cars, but literally latching on to police motos.

Anyway, if that's already enough craziness from the pro cycling world to you, it's also the queen stage day in Tour de Suisse today. Will 22-year-old Mattias Skjelmose look to regain his lead today or wait until the final time trial, with world champion Remco Evenepoel just behind him currently.

Meanwhile, if you're missing the beautiful scenery from Giro, here's a magical shot for you.

08:20
Tour O The Borders sportive faces cancellation after residents complain about event’s road closures
Tour O The Borders (Credit: Ian Linton)

Not to be that guy who starts the day with a downer, but this is from Ryan from last evening. After we reported that Dumfries residents who called the restrictions due to the UCI World Championships in Scotland in August as "unacceptable, impractical, and ridiculous", and even sought a compromise from the council, it's the future of Tour O The Borders that has been put under question after complaints from Peeblesshire residents about the event's road closures.

Just to note though, the 2023 edition of the sportive will still go ahead as planned on 3 September, using a partly new 120km route designed to by-pass the area at the centre of the controversy, Ettrick and Yarrow. So if you had been meaning to head out to Scotland in September, don't miss out on this.

