"Not just a sticky bottle, a whole crate": 24 riders disqualified at Giro Next Gen for holding onto cars and police motorbikes + more on the live blog

London cyclists on Boris bikes (CC BY 2.0 Waterford_Man via Flickr)

After yesterday's blog featuring a Santander 'Boris' bike being spotted in Brighton, we are hearing today that Transport for London could be set to offer a discount on the popular bike sharing scheme.

To mark Clean Air Day today, TfL has announced a new Cycling Action Plan to set out new targets for a significant expansion in the capital’s Cycleway network and a increase daily cycle journeys from 1.2 million to 1.6 million by 2030.

As a part of the new plan, TfL revealed that it is exploring the possibility of, subject to funding, adding "concessionary fares" to the capital’s record-breaking Santander Cycles hire scheme to support the most disadvantaged Londoners, including job seekers and council house tenants.

A significant expansion of the Santander bike hire scheme, launched by Boris Johnson in 2010 during his first tenure as mayor, which now has 12,000 bikes and 500 e-bikes has been proposed, from central London "outwards towards the North and South Circular roads".

The cost of a 30-minute trip on one of the Santander-sponsored TfL hire bikes rose to £1.65 last year, while the annual subscription jumped £30 to £120.

There have been reports of a big drop-off in Boris bike subscriptions – in part because the new charges means that the “auto renewal” system cannot operate and riders have to manually reactivate their membership for another year.

TfL said: "This could include discounts for job seekers and/ or council housing residents – as we have done on other modes or on other cycle hire schemes outside London and the UK. We will also explore ways to support more disabled people to access the scheme."

So is anyone considering to repeat the 24-hour Mont Ventoux on a Santander challenge anytime soon?

Anyway, with all the other latest headlines coming out, I hope the bikes don't *mislead* you somewhere else...