Black Friday cycling deals live blog: A GPS cycling computer for 30 quid; Wilier Jareen GRX gravel bike for just £999; £350 off Wahoo Kickr smart trainer; 32% off Garmin 130 Plus; Up to 60% off selected Kask helmets + the rest of the deals

Here we go again... grab some bargains by browsing all the best cycling deals out there under one roof/live blog (we may earn affiliate commission if you purchase by clicking links to retailers on this page)
Fri, Nov 25, 2022 07:15
08:07
Welcome one and all to the road.cc Black Friday live blog...
While we can't say we feel too overly joyful at another annual celebration of mindless materialistic mayhem we wouldn't be doing our job properly if — as a cycling website that prides itself on giving you the best buying info — we didn't share some of the bargains available. 

Despite our reservations there's a good chance today, spilling across the entire weekend at some outlets, is going to be the cheapest time of the year to buy that upgrade, Christmas present or new bit of kit you've been wanting for a while...

So, be sure to keep your eyes peeled on our live blog for the best Black Friday deals from across the cycling world...

16:23
Save 25% on Rapha
Rapha logo on black.png

25% off sitewide on Rapha when using the code SAVE25 at checkout. 

The offer ends Monday 28th November. 

Click here for more details 

15:23
Garmin 43 Off BF Deal
Up to 43% off Garmin Products on Amazon

You can save up to 43% on these Garmin products. From watches to cycling computers, Amazon truly have you covered this Black Friday!

Click here for more details

15:17
UDOG Generic BF Deal Pic
25% off UDOG Shoes this Black Friday!

If you're looking for some new, super reliable shoes, look no further. UDOG are known for their high-quality shoes which put every ounce of your leg power into speed. 

Click here for more details

15:08
ICON3 BF DEAL
25% off See.Sense ICON3 Rears!

To celebrate the launch of ICON3, we are making Black Friday truly special with 25% off ICON3 Rears and 30% off ICON3 Sets, as well as offering an £80 saving on BEAM+! 

Just use the discount code BF2022 at checkout for ICON3 Rears or SETBF2022 for ICON3 Sets!  Use BEAMBF at checkout for BEAM+

Click here for more details

15:05
Selle Italina BF Deal
Up to 30% off Selle Italia Saddles!

Enjoy up to 30% off selected saddles and accessories, from road cycling to mountain biking, from gravel to urban.

Click here for more details

14:38
60% off Madison Stealth Sunglasses
2020 Madison Stealth Glasses 1.jpg

Madison Stealth Sunglasses are 60% off at £28 on Cyclestore, and come with 3 different lenses - Smoke Mirror + Amber + Clear. 

Madison says, "the frameless Stealth offers a huge range of vision and maximum coverage. The sleek design works great for all types of riding." 

Click here for more details

13:56
Up to 80% off Alé Men's and Women's Cycle Clothing
2022 ale

Alé are offering big discounts on Wiggle across both men's and women's cycle clothing. 

One of the biggest discounts can be seen on the Men's Green Speed Short Sleeve Jersey at 80% off for just £23. 

You can grab an Alé Women's Gradient Jersey for a similar price, at 80% off for £22.

Click here for more details

13:30
Polar BF Deal
Up to 33% off on Polar watches, sensors, and accessories!

Wanna get up to 33% off on watches, sensors, and accessories? Now it’s the time for the biggest sale of the year.

Click here for more details

13:23
Karoo Bundle BF Deal
£101 off Karoo 2 'Solstice' Bundle

For a limited time, buy a Karoo 2 and receive a bundle valued at £460 for just £359. Only available now until December 21st, while supplies last.

The exclusive Holiday Bundle includes:
- FREE 60-Day Strava Subscription Trial 
- FREE 60-Day Komoot Premium Trial 
- FREE Hammerhead water bottles x2 (Inventory Low)
- Limited edition 'Solstice' colour-changing Karoo 2 Shell (Inventory Low) 

Click here for more details

13:06
Up to 60% off selected Kask helmets
Kask Protone Road Cycling Helmet (Matte Finish-WG11)

Merlin Cycles has a collection of Kask road and MTB helmets on sale with big discounts to be found.

The Protone is one of Kask's best-selling models as it combines a supposedly aero shell with great ventilation. We just think it looks good.

Grab it at 52% off for £95 

If you're looking for a full-face MTB lid, the Defender offers the biggest saving at 60% off.

Click here for more details 

12:53
Kinetic E Bike BF Deal
33% off Calibre Kinetic E-Bike

Take your ride further than before, with assistance from the Calibre Kinetic E-Bike. Constructed with a 250W hub motor, the Kinetic E-Bike can give you a top speed of 15mph. A handy LED display includes both a speed sensor and data panel that keeps you in control, whilst a heat sync downtube ensures the battery is both cool and safe.

Buy one now for just £999 before stock runs out!

Click here for more details

12:41
30% off Quad Lock bike mounts
BF QuadLock

To use Strava or Google Maps when you ride, or so you don't have to balance your phone on your stem when trying to use Zwift, Quad Lock says their bike mounts are the "lightest, strongest and most secure smartphone bike mount on the market."

Options are available to fit all iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, and Huawei devices, as well as a universal fit bike mount. 

Click here for more details

12:37
Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike BF
39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike

Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!

Click here for more details

 

12:35
Pactimo BF Sale
Pactimo Black Friday Sale - Up to 65% Off!

Pactimo is smashing it this Black Friday with a site-wide sale of up to 65% off all products! Ranging from jerseys to leg warmers, they have you covered!

Click here for more details

12:32
HUNT SALE
Save up to 20%, plus free gift on HUNT Wheelsets!

Now live and ready to roll. Due to production lead times returning to normal, we’re stocked up early for next season and offering deals now to help keep our customers riding. Save up to 20%, plus a free gift on HUNT Wheelsets.

Be quick, as we've only a limited number of deals available. Don't see what you want right now? New deals will be added regularly so check back Monday.

See lots that you like? Great news - an extra £30 savings are available when you buy two or more qualifying wheelsets using code BLACKFRIDAY30

Click here for more details

 

12:24
Scribe Black Friday
Scribe Cycling Black Friday Offer: FREE Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tyres!

BLACK FRIDAY IS HERE & & you don’t want to miss it! To celebrate the occasion, Scribe Cycling has partnered with Hutchinson to giveaway a set of FREE FUSION 5 All Season Tyres with any in-stock Élan or Core Carbon Road Wheelset. 

*Simply enter the promo code “SCRIBER22” to your order notes at checkout & the tyres are YOURS!! Offer ends 30th, November 2022 at Midnight GMT* 

Click here for more details

12:05
44% off Prime RR-50 Wheelset - Tubeless Bundle at Chain Reaction
Prime RR-50 Wheelset - Tubeless Bundle

Switch to a tubeless ready set-up with this bundle from Prime. It includes a Prime RR-50 Wheelset, two Vittoria Corsa tubeless ready tyres and Lifeline sealant 150ml for £449.99 reduced from £799.99. 

Get this bundle here 

The Carbon Clincher equivalent Wheelset is also discounted at 33% off, priced at £399.99. 

Clink here for more details 

12:00
Up to 80% off Everything at MyProtein
MyProtein Header

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday sales then MyProtein have got up to 80% off across their site which includes loads of great nutrition products.

It's not all protein powders either. There are some great carb drink mixes, energy bars and gels too which would be ideal for fuelling those long winter miles that we've got to come. As well as gym clothing for those off the bike sessions. 

Just use code BLACK

Click here for more details

09:48
From our pals on Dealclincher: Wilier Jareen gravel bike with Shimano GRX for under a grand, 30% off Orro Terra C, 64% off De Rosa carbon frameset and loads more discounts at Merlin
2022-11-24-BFMerlinTakeover

For those who didn't know we actually have a whole separate site for cycling deals called Dealclincher, but as it's Black Friday and we all love consumerism so damn much we've rounded all the best deals up on road.cc for you today through till the awfully-named Cyber Monday as well. 

There's currently a takeover from the cycling retailer Merlin over at Dealclincher, where you can bag 30% off an Orro Terra C gravel bike (down to £3,500) and a whopping 64% off a De Rosa King Carbon frameset (down to £1,299). 

Get an Orro Terra C with Ekar groupset for £3,500

Get a De Rosa King Carbon frameset for £1,299, down from £3,599

The dependable Wilier Jareen gravel bike is also sneaking in at under the £1,000 price point, which is pretty extraordinary value considering you're getting a Shimano GRX 2x10 speed groupset on there. It's like Brexit and a pandemic never happened! 

Get a Wilier Jareen gravel bike for £999 here

Elsewhere at Merlin, you can get 55% off the Castelli Nanoflex 2 bib tights, down to just £99, 48% off the Abus Aventor road bike helmet, down from £114.99 to £59.99 and you can also get this bench or wall-mounted bike repair stand for just £22.50. Bargain-in 'el!

09:23
FREE Brompton hire
Brompton hire (press release)

"A day that is all about consumerism and buying things that we might not need. So what better juxtaposition, than to offer people free rides on our Brompton Bike Hire bikes."

Yep, you can get a free hire from Brompton's folding bike hire scheme today...

Using the promo code BLACKRIDEDAY new and existing customers can hire a Brompton for free from locations nationwide. Simply download the Brompton Bike Hire app and register your details (have a card and form of ID handy), apply the promo code and then hire from a locker that's convenient to you and return when finished. Beyond the day, bikes can be kept for 24 hours, a week or longer, depending on the need at just £5 a day.

Download the app: App Store / Google Play Store 

Applying the promo code: Hit the settings button (top right) and select 'Redeem code'. Simply enter BLACKRIDEDAY and hit enter. Credit will automatically be applied to the account. 

Find your nearest location...

08:59
£350 off Wahoo Kickr smart trainer

With winter well and truly here in the UK it's dark, it's cold, it's wet and it takes an increasingly long time just to get dressed to go out on the bike... so maybe you're in the market for an indoor trainer?

Well, one (expensive) option is the previous gen Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer, which is slightly less expensive — 35% less, to be precise — with Wiggle today...

When Dave reviewed the Kickr V5 a couple of winters ago, he concluded: "Wahoo's Kickr is one of the benchmark direct drive smart trainers, and this incarnation builds on previous versions with improved accuracy, no need for spin-down calibration, and Axis feet that provide a bit of side-to-side motion that makes the bike feel a bit more active underneath you."

There are only minor differences in the brand new V6 Kickr and that's still over a grand, so if you wanted a Kickr anyway it's unlikely they will drop much cheaper than this. 

Get a Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer for £649.99 at Wiggle

08:50
32% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus
2020 garmin edge 130 plus GPS cycling computer

If a Garmin Edge 130 Plus is more up your street then Amazon have a 32% discount, down to £114.99 from £169.99...

Get a Garmin Edge 130 Plus for £114.99 here

08:43
A GPS cycling computer for £32?

Getting us started... Chain Reaction has 60% off the Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer...

Lezyne Macro Plus GPS cycling computer - on bars 6.jpg

Admittedly when we tested the Macro Easy back in 2019 the £100 pricetag wasn't too appealing, but for £32... GPS devices don't come much cheaper.

Grab a Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer for just £32 here

