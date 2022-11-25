Support road.cc

Black Friday live blog: Cheap cycling computers + the rest of the best deals

Here we go again...
Fri, Nov 25, 2022 07:15
08:50
32% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus
2020 garmin edge 130 plus GPS cycling computer

If a Garmin Edge 130 Plus is more up your street then Amazon have a 32% discount, down to £114.99 from £169.99...

08:43
A GPS cycling computer for £32?

Getting us started... Chain Reaction has 60% off the Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer...

Lezyne Macro Plus GPS cycling computer - on bars 6.jpg

Admittedly when we tested the Macro Easy back in 2019 the £100 pricetag wasn't too appealing, but for £32... GPS devices don't come much cheaper.

Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer for £32...

08:07
Welcome one and all to the road.cc Black Friday live blog...
Blood Bath GIFfrom Southpark GIFs

 

While we can't say we feel too overly joyful at another annual celebration of mindless materialistic mayhem we wouldn't be doing our job properly if — as a cycling website that prides itself on giving you the best buying info — we didn't share some of the bargains available. 

Despite our reservations there's a good chance today, spilling across the entire weekend at some outlets, is going to be the cheapest time of the year to buy that upgrade, Christmas present or new bit of kit you've been wanting for a while...

So, be sure to keep your eyes peeled on our live blog for the best Black Friday deals from across the cycling world...

