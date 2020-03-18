Back to news
news
Live blog

Chris Boardman says cycling is "safest local transport option" during coronavirus lockdown;Researchers write to govt calling for cycling + walking to continue; Transcon still set to go ahead in July; Garmin + Tacx team up for virtual Milan–San Remo +more

Wednesday's live blog is served to you by Jack Sexty this morning and through the afternoon, with Simon MacMichael rustling up your evening course later on...
Wed, Mar 18, 2020 09:16
9
12:38
World Health Organisation's coronavirus advice - cycling safe (and Chris Boardman agrees)

Taking a walk, jogging or cycling at a safe space from others is fine, according to this poster. Chris Boardman also had plenty to say to a Twitter follower who questioned if he was able to cycle without risk of infection, claiming cycling could be the "safest local transport option."

12:28
This is not the apocalypse we were promised...

Thanks to peted76 for sharing this one in the comments below...

10:43
Huge group of academics and health experts reiterate calls to enable safe walking and cycling during pandemic

Led by Doctor Rachel Aldred of Westminster University, 32 researchers and counting have put their name on an open letter to the government calling for physical activity such as walking an cycling to be allowed to continue. 

It says: "As public health and transport researchers we fully support individuals, communities, and governments taking rapid and effective action against the growing pandemic of Covid-19. We recognise the importance of social distancing, with particular need to protect the most vulnerable.

"During this, however, all of our existing social and health risks do not simply go away. As the Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has said we need to consider how decisions taken by the government to combat Covid-19 might harm health in other ways.

"At present, walking and cycling make a large contribution to population physical activity. A recent report for Public Health England says “Walking is one of the main contributors to total physical activity across all age groups, contributing between 26-42% of total physical activity, and has been demonstrated to be accessible to large proportions of society in terms of age and gender.” 

"In a rapidly escalating situation policy could be adopted that largely confines the general asymptomatic population to their homes, potentially for some time. Confinement, sometimes in overcrowded accommodation with little or no private green space, and particularly during times of anxiety has health risks.

"Physical activity reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, several cancers, dementia, and diabetes. These conditions affect millions of people; and some increase the risk of a serious outcome if one contracts Covid-19. Walking and cycling, particularly in greenspace, is good for mental as well as physical health. People should be encouraged to exercise at home, but for most of us it is unlikely that this will replace the walking and cycling we do outdoors.

"Social distancing will make many sports and gym based exercise impossible. However, walking and cycling can be compatible with social distancing, if people are responsible. Transmission risks will be very low if people stay 2-3 metres apart.

"For shopping, and for those who still need to commute, walking and cycling should be supported. We see wide variation across Europe in policies towards walking and cycling, with some countries explicitly encouraging cycling and others effectively banning it; and some closing green space to walkers.

"Thus we call on decision makers to protect the right to walk and cycle safely (from risk of infection and traffic injury) for those who are not symptomatic.

"This should involve ensuring parks and other greenspace are kept or made open (with management if needed to ensure safe behaviour), and emergency infrastructure to make cycling and walking safer for travel to work and shops. Government should publish evidence-based guidance for people walking and cycling on reducing risk, including ensuring social distancing."

09:37
German bike industry orgs say bicycle will be "most important form of transport" through pandemic; as UK government is urged not to ban cycling

The Bicycle Association told Forbes that "cycling is an important part of UK resilience against the Coronavirus", as it enables people to travel without using public transport and get some exercise in relative isolation. 

Leading transport and health experts called on the government not to go the way of Spain and Italy by banning most forms of cycling altogether, and have recommended that they should “enable safe walking and cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In Germany, bike industry organisations Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV) and ZEG welcomed advice from the health minister which recommended cycling over using public transport, saying in a joint statement: “Millions of people will follow the advice of the Health Minister and will use their bikes instead of buses and trains over the next few weeks.

"The bicycle will be the most important form of transport next to the car in the next few weeks, as it is infection-proof and can be used by everyone.”

09:17
Garmin and Tacx offering virtual Milan–San Remo

The trainer and GPS brands have teamed up for a virtual ride of the final 57km of the famous spring classic, which will take place on Saturday 21st March. This will take in the route's most famous climbs (via a TV or computer screen with virtual gradients of course) the ‘Tre Capi’, the Cipressa and the Poggio – before 'arriving' at Via Roma in Sanremo. You can register here - all you'll need is a compatible Garmin Edge GPS computer and a smart trainer (any brand) to take part. 

Members of the Virtual Experience group will then receive automatic enrolment into a challenge where Garmin will give special recognition to those who ride the most between 22nd-29th March. 

08:59
Organisers of Transcontinental and Trans Pyrenees ultra races are continuing to plan for the events

It's now got to the point where it's news if there are any cycling events out there that have not being postponed or cancelled; and with the brutal eighth edition of the brutal Transcontinental Race set for July 25th, organisers are staying optimistic and planning as if the event will go ahead; they are also planning for the second edition of the Trans Pyrenees Race, a 1,500km jaunt to the Balearic Sea and back. 

The statement says: "At present we are continuing to plan for TCRNo8 and TPRNo2 to take place as advertised in 2020, we shall continue to monitor the situation and will follow governmental advice on international travel and sporting events applicable to both races.

"Our commitment to all stakeholders, riders, volunteers, race partners, friends, family and supporters is to organise, manage and stage both races and notify all stakeholders as soon as practicable of any updates or amendments. We shall be writing to all riders regarding any specific plans in April (TCRNo8) and May (TPRNo2).

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected, we hope that through working together and following the best advice available we can help limit the worst social, economic and health implications."

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments