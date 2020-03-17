Back to news
Live blog

Poll: How is social distancing affecting your riding?; Schwarzenegger's out on his bike (without a helmet); Hazmat cycling; MTB 'social distancing rig'; All Audax events suspended + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Tue, Mar 17, 2020 09:35
3
12:11
Poll: How is social distancing affecting your riding?
 

Please fill us in on the finer detail in the comments below.

11:18
"Social distancing rig"

How are you coping, road.cc readers? How are current circumstances going to affect your cycling?

Going to build yourself a "social distancing rig"?

Built a new social distancing rig and hit some local trails. from r/bicycling

This is how he gets on and off.

tallbike on and off from u/Marz2604

09:45
All Audax UK events, competitions and awards suspended

The Audax UK board has suspended recognition of all calendar, permanent and DIY events, with immediate effect, until further notice.

This means that AUK will not validate any rides until the decision is taken to lift the suspension.

Anyone undertaking such rides will not be allocated AUK points or AAA points, their rides will not be counted towards Mileater or Randonneur Round the Year awards, and they will not be covered by AUK’s insurance policy while riding.

In a statement, Audax UK chair Chris Crossland said: “We appreciate that many members will be working towards our various points-based championships.

“Given the suspension of events, the points-based championships will be suspended for this season. The Mileater Awards will be frozen at their current state and, while annual totals will be recorded, the mileater championships will be suspended for this year.

“To ensure that the progress of riders towards The Randonneur Round the Year Award is recognised, validation of qualifying rides for it will be suspended immediately and will restart on the same date as calendar events, perms, and DIYs. 

“RRtY riders who have already ridden their March events will be given due credit; those who have not yet completed a March event will be allowed to, in effect, have their suspension backdated to the end of February so that they are not penalised.

“More information for members and specifically for event organisers will follow during the next few days.

“We will keep the position under review and inform members of any changes as appropriate.

“I would like to thank all the Board members who have contributed to these difficult decisions, and hope that Audax UK, all our members, all our event organisers, and all our supporters are able to return to our normal activities at some point in the future when the outlook for everybody is much better.”

09:33
Schwarzenegger getting out on his bike – “it’s the only way I’m leaving the house” – people ask why he isn’t wearing a helmet

Arnie’s getting out and about.

“I just had a fantastic workout at the house, in my home gym,” he says. “Now I’m out on a bike ride because it’s the only thing you can still do outside the house with no social contact.

“Doctors recommend it’s the only thing you should do. Don’t get out of the house if you’re past 65, other than going for a walk or a bike ride or something like that.”

He says he won’t be stopping.

Predictably enough, the majority of replies seem to be about him not wearing a helmet.

The criticism was led by Alyssa Milano, who looks to have been fielding rebuttals ever since.

