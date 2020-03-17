Cancel all group rides; Poll: How is social distancing affecting your riding?; Wiggo asks why Paris-Nice went ahead; Schwarzenegger's out on his bike (without a helmet); Hazmat cycling; MTB 'social distancing rig'; All Audax events suspended + more

Grand Slam tennis tournament Roland Garros - better known outside its home country as the French Open - has been postponed until the autumn, its owners displaying a decisiveness in rescheduling the event, due to have been held in Paris from 24 May to 7 June, that has been lacking among the organisers of some of cycling's biggest races who seemed determined to press ahead until government lockdowns made it impossible to continue racing.

The French Tennis Federation has said that the two-week tennis tournament will now start on 20 September, and admittedly there are other reasons behind the decision to announce the postponement early, with construction works now halted at the Roland Garros stadium complex in the French capital's swishy 16th arrondisement.

But from a cycling point of view, one of the striking features of the evolving coronavirus crisis in Europe is that bike race organisers - and above all, the two biggest in the business, Tour de France owners ASO and Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport - have not been proactive in seeking to reschedule events.

It took a walkout from a number of leading teams, and emergency measures implemented by the Italian government, for the latter to decide, reluctantly, that this month's three big races, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Milan-San Remo, could not go ahead.

Similarly, with President Macron announcing yet more restrictions on movement of people and holding large events just last night, it seems astonishing that it was only this afternoon that ASO decided that next month's major French races - Paris-Roubaix, the Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege - should not be held.

Commercial considerations play a part in that, doubtless - while not the money spinners in terms of media ownership rights that their respective three-week Grand Tours are, with the UCI unable to guarantee that the races can be held later in the season, both ASO and RCS Sport stand to take a hit to their bottom line this year.