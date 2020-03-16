Cyclists banned from riding outside in Spain and Italy: updates from road.cc readers; Retailer reports home trainer 'panic buying'; Wiggins predicts devastating coronavirus impact; The Viz Clag-Gone could be just the thing we need; + more on the live blog

After we initially posted photos of cyclists being stopped and fined for riding outside in Spain, Terry Hunt got in touch to give us an insight into how things are currently in Mallorca. Saying that he was stopped by police and sent back to his hotel yesterday wth talk of a €1000 fine, Mr Hunt told road.cc:

"I suppose the atmosphere is best described as one of disappointment, but also people understand why.

"Yesterday, morning (Sunday), there seemed a lot of confusion as to whether we could go out riding, no one could give us a straight answer. Some people decided not to to risk it, others did, including myself and a few people I met here.

"Our ride for the day was to the lighthouse at the Cap de Formentor. We managed 2.5 miles before some other cyclists warned us about a road block ahead, so we decided to turn back and try a different route.

"Another two miles later and we were stopped by the police (they were stopping everyone on bikes including locals) and were asked to return to our hotel. A quick stop at the supermarket for some snacks and then we were at the poolside, luckily the sun was shining yesterday.

"One group from the UK who are staying at the same hotel did venture out and got a full day's riding in. In the end, the hotel advised we could only leave to go to a supermarket or pharmacy. All bars and restaurants are closed."