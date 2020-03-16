Back to news
Live blog

Cyclists banned from riding outside in Spain and Italy: updates from road.cc readers; Retailer reports home trainer 'panic buying'; Wiggins predicts devastating coronavirus impact; The Viz Clag-Gone could be just the thing we need; + more on the live blog

Jack Sexty is in charge of your live blog to start the week, with Simon MacMichael adding some titbits later this evening
Mon, Mar 16, 2020 08:58
9
15:57
Convicted doper Di Luca launches £520 faux-python cycling shoes

There's so much going on here.

Firstly, if you didn't already know, ex-pro cyclist Danilo Di Luca, who was caught three times for doping, has a range of cycle shoes. 

What's so special about that, you might be thinking. Well, they're rather premium kicks and he uses the tactless name DL Killer for his brand.

Anyway, the shoes. There's the KS2, which will set you back *just* £395 and if that's simply too cheap, the Vito, in the faux-python finish, will cost you a whopping £520.

dlkiller.cc

15:43
More of your comments on the situation for cyclists in Spain and Italy

People seem to be split on whether it's right that bans on cycling have been enforced on cycling in Spain and Italy: "You cannot bike nor run, but you can go to the shopping mall, where's the logic?", asks Adam Ossowski who is stuck in Mallorca. 

Or perhaps as Alistair How suggests, it's all a Zwift-spiracy... 

15:40
Potholes: Nine out of ten councils failing to meet own targets to fix on time

Pothole Watch is calling for a ‘fix it first’ policy that would bring roads up to "acceptable standards" according to Cycling UK, who note that only one in ten councils are meeting their own target times to fix potholes. ​

Their Campaigns Manager Keir Gallagher said: “While the Government talks about “levelling up” the country’s infrastructure, the reality is that millions of miles of roads in the UK aren’t fit for purpose in the first place, and cyclists are being put at risk. The small increase in pothole funding in the budget, from £1.3 bn to £1.5 bn in the next year, will do little to tackle the huge backlog of cases which have built up on local roads across the country.”

The simple truth is that local authorities cannot deal with this issue without a long-term funding commitment from Government, enabling them to plan ahead as opposed to constantly trying to play catch-up with the ever-expanding pothole crisis.”

An FOI request in November revealed that one cyclist a week was killed or seriously injured due to road defects in the last five years, while a new £500 million potholes fund was recently announced in the budget; although Cycling UK criticised the government's lack of investment in cycling and walking infrastructure.  

15:08
Dowsett sets up Insta page to help small cycling businesses
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bike Businesses (@supportlocalbikebusiness) on

With the coronavirus outbreak set to disrupt small cycling businesses, pro rider Alex Dowsett and ThighsClub founder Chanel have set up an Instagram page to promote local cycling businesses, hopefully giving them the boost that they might need to see them through the period of uncertainty.

Got a local cycling business that you think might need a hand? DM the page with your suggestions.

11:23
First toilet rolls, now turbos: retailer reports 'panic buying' of indoor bike trainers

We've heard on the grapevine that a leading retailer in the cycling market is seeing a surge in sales for indoor bike trainers; most likely folk who anticipate not being able to ride outside for the foreseeable. We'll do some more digging and see if we can get any confirmation of the scale of the alleged 'panic buying'. 

09:40
Coronavirus lockdown in Spain: an update from a road.cc reader

After we initially posted photos of cyclists being stopped and fined for riding outside in Spain, Terry Hunt got in touch to give us an insight into how things are currently in Mallorca. Saying that he was stopped by police and sent back to his hotel yesterday wth talk of a €1000 fine, Mr Hunt told road.cc:

"I suppose the atmosphere is best described as one of disappointment, but also people understand why.

"Yesterday, morning (Sunday), there seemed a lot of confusion as to whether we could go out riding, no one could give us a straight answer. Some people decided not to to risk it, others did, including myself and a few people I met here.

"Our ride for the day was to the lighthouse at the Cap de Formentor. We managed 2.5 miles before some other cyclists warned us about a road block ahead, so we decided to turn back and try a different route.

"Another two miles later and we were stopped by the police (they were stopping everyone on bikes including locals) and were asked to return to our hotel. A quick stop at the supermarket for some snacks and then we were at the poolside, luckily the sun was shining yesterday.

"One group from the UK who are staying at the same hotel did venture out and got a full day's riding in. In the end, the hotel advised we could only leave to go to a supermarket or pharmacy. All bars and restaurants are closed."

10:40
Breaking: Halfords Group considering closing Cycle Republic stores and Boardman Performance Centre

An email just landed in our inbox states that the Group is proposing to close operations of Cycle Republic and the Boardman Performance Centre, and has entered into a consultation with colleagues affected - more on this in a full story soon. 

09:06
"They have to hit us in the pockets so we understand": cyclist fined by police for riding outside in quarantined Spain

It would have been unthinkable to be typing this out a couple of weeks ago - in fact a member of the road.cc team recently returned from a product launch in Spain - but this is now the reality in a country that is the second-worst hit country in Europe for coronavirus cases. 

With cyclists waking up on Sunday to a two-week state of alarm that ordered everyone to stay indoors, this also included a ban on riding bikes; which means being stopped by police, fines or even arrest for those caught breaking the rules. The cyclist in the photo above is reportedly one of those who was stopped shortly after the rules were introduced, and he wasn't the only one... 

The comments under the post reflect some confusion towards the government's message, with one noting that hairdressers and tobacconists are allowed to stay open while cycling is banned. Another says that people won't listen until they're hit in the pockets with fines, while it's also noted that some pro cyclists are still allowed to train outside. 

Is a similar ban coming to the UK soon? It's looking that way... 

08:53
"This could be devastating for a lot of them": Bradey Wiggins talks about potential impact of coronavirus on pro cycling

Although acknowledging that cycling isn't important "in the grand scheme of things", Wiggins fears for the livelihoods of pro team riders and staff with the 2020 calendar effectively cancelled for the forseeable.

He said: "Cycling is the least important thing compared to other things in life, but this is still their livelihoods. 

" We keep saying ‘it’s only sport’ but for these guys the financial implications for the sponsors and teams – this could be devastating for a lot of them."

"It did seem odd that, with everything else going [being cancelled] and the crisis in Italy at the moment and just the outpouring of love for Italy that we were going very close to their [Paris-Nice] towards Nice with a massive bike race, celebrating that, when this thing is getting very serious.

"There’s no toilet roll, no paracetamol, and this massive bike race is going on.

"You see the Premier League is going and those things, and you think, why did Paris-Nice ever go ahead really, when we’d already lost Tirreno-Adriatico and teams…?"

Co-host Matt Stephens commented: "This situation is fluid and it is totally unprecedented in our lifetimes. When you put into context that Flanders has never been cancelled in 100 years, including the war years, it just shows you.

"For the cycling calendar it’s more than disruptive. Organisations, race organisers, promoters are going to be losing money; teams have got no exposure for their investment.

"Within the grand scheme of things, cycling is relatively insignificant because it’s the welfare of people that is at the forefront of all of this."

 

08:54
The time has come for the Viz 'Clag-Gone'

With loo roll running out and all of us facing the very real threat of not being able to ride outdoors, the Clag-Gone from 'Britain's third or fourth funniest magazine could bw just the thing we need in these times of crisis. Check out the Viz website for more epic silliness.  

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

