Cyclists banned from riding outside in Spain and Italy: updates from road.cc readers; Retailer reports home trainer 'panic buying'; Wiggins predicts devastating coronavirus impact; The Viz Clag-Gone could be just the thing we need; + more on the live blog

Although acknowledging that cycling isn't important "in the grand scheme of things", Wiggins fears for the livelihoods of pro team riders and staff with the 2020 calendar effectively cancelled for the forseeable.
He said: "Cycling is the least important thing compared to other things in life, but this is still their livelihoods.
" We keep saying ‘it’s only sport’ but for these guys the financial implications for the sponsors and teams – this could be devastating for a lot of them."
"It did seem odd that, with everything else going [being cancelled] and the crisis in Italy at the moment and just the outpouring of love for Italy that we were going very close to their [Paris-Nice] towards Nice with a massive bike race, celebrating that, when this thing is getting very serious.
"There’s no toilet roll, no paracetamol, and this massive bike race is going on.
"You see the Premier League is going and those things, and you think, why did Paris-Nice ever go ahead really, when we’d already lost Tirreno-Adriatico and teams…?"
Co-host Matt Stephens commented: "This situation is fluid and it is totally unprecedented in our lifetimes. When you put into context that Flanders has never been cancelled in 100 years, including the war years, it just shows you.
"For the cycling calendar it’s more than disruptive. Organisations, race organisers, promoters are going to be losing money; teams have got no exposure for their investment.
"Within the grand scheme of things, cycling is relatively insignificant because it’s the welfare of people that is at the forefront of all of this."
...and The Voice on Saturday nights.
Longstaff - 'nuff said.
You want apocalyptic fiction? Try the The Daily Mail.
Which independent's have closed as I can only think of Rule 5 in recent times?
I have reiterate - nothing from Stolen Goat? I have 3 of their Orkaan jerseys. I don't wear my Gabba and Perfetto jereseys much anymore because...
Perfection is an offence to god....
A glowing review, blimey they are expensive, but I now defo want some of these.. maybe the easter bunny will be kinder this year
In Girona yesterday (Sunday) riders were stopped by police and told to go home.
This makes me question the accuracy of the pelton bikes in general, from what I've seen they don't exactly seem to be the most well made product...