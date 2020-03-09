UCI asked to investigate sexual abuse claims; Champagne and crepes at arrivals for FDJ; Cycling faster than driving in majority of UK's most congested cities; Sagan congratulates Schachmann on Paris-Nice stage 1 victory; + more

Marion Sicot about Marc Bracke, DS of Doltcini-van Eijk: “he said I was too fat. I had to send pictures of myself in underwear every week. Front and back. He said he’d delete them afterwards but I can’t be sure.”https://t.co/ulpr3arWn3 — José Been (@TourDeJose) March 8, 2020

The French Cycling Federation has asked the UCI to launch an investigation after two female riders on the Doltcini-Van Eyck team made allegations of inappropriate conduct against Marc Bracke. The riders claimed that they were asked to send pictures of themselves in underwear to their male DS so that he could check that they weren't "too fat".

Marion Sicot and Sara Youmans have made separate allegations, the former in an interview where she admitted to taking EPO.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Sicot claimed that “he said I was too fat. I had to send pictures of myself in underwear every week. Front and back. He said he’d delete them afterwards but I can’t be sure".

Face aux menaces et aux chantages, Marion Sicot

a cédé et a consommé de l'EPO. Retour sur une affaire de "dopage forcé" selon la cycliste, qui témoigne en exclusivité pour #Stade2. pic.twitter.com/CJQEGdG5A7 — France tv sport (@francetvsport) March 8, 2020

France tv Sport reports that Sicot, "in the face of threats and blackmail", was forced to dope using EPO which she was subsequently banned for using after testing positive at the French TT championships last year.

While we can't say for certain that the male riders aren't asked to provide similar photos, it seems highly unlikely when other methods such as body fat calipers, or simply weighing scales offer a far more scientific approach.

