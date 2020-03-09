Back to news
UCI asked to investigate sexual abuse claims; Champagne and crepes at arrivals for FDJ; Cycling faster than driving in majority of UK's most congested cities; Sagan congratulates Schachmann on Paris-Nice stage 1 victory; + more

Welcome to Monday's live blog, with Jack Sexty as your blogger-in-chief today and Liam Cahill chipping in where possible. Simon MacMichael shall take over later this evening.....
Mon, Mar 09, 2020 07:15
10:17
French Cycling Federation asks UCI to investigate misconduct claims

The French Cycling Federation has asked the UCI to launch an investigation after two female riders on the Doltcini-Van Eyck team made allegations of inappropriate conduct against Marc Bracke. The riders claimed that they were asked to send pictures of themselves in underwear to their male DS so that he could check that they weren't "too fat". 

Marion Sicot and Sara Youmans have made separate allegations, the former in an interview where she admitted to taking EPO.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Sicot claimed that “he said I was too fat. I had to send pictures of myself in underwear every week. Front and back. He said he’d delete them afterwards but I can’t be sure".

France tv Sport reports that Sicot, "in the face of threats and blackmail", was forced to dope using EPO which she was subsequently banned for using after testing positive at the French TT championships last year.

While we can't say for certain that the male riders aren't asked to provide similar photos, it seems highly unlikely when other methods such as body fat calipers, or simply weighing scales offer a far more scientific approach.

More to follow.

09:34
Ruby Issac name-checks her most influential cyclists for International Women's Day

Using her crazy roller skills, Ruby Issac has celebrated International Women's Day by casually listing the women that have inspired her most in cycling.

First up is Dani Rowe, winner of the team pursuit at the London 2012 Olympics and 2011 World Championships.

Helen Wyman gets a mention as one of the UK's pioneering and most successful cyclocross riders. Wyman has gone on to set up the Helen100, an initiative that earlier this year received Rapha Foundation funding to help the development of Junior and U23 women's cyclocross.

Finally, Ruby mentions two teams of women taking on their own Tour de France in the absence of an official women's race. InernationElles and DesEllesauVelo will be riding the full 21 stages from Brussels to Paris (via a few mountains) in July. 

> Tour de France organisers say they are looking to launch major women's race

09:12
It's not all Champagne and...errr...crepes

Well, it seems that it is if you've just got back from being quarantined in a hotel and your boss is Marc Madiot.

Groupama-Francais des Jeux was one of the teams held in quarantine in the UAE after coronavirus stopped the race. They had some big names in isolation including classics specialist Arnaud Demare.

The flamboyant DS was so happy to get his star riders and staff back that he turned up to the airport arrivals with a bottle of Champagne (obviously) and a stack of crepes. As you do.

08:35
French National Champ Warren Barguil disqualified from Paris Nice

After what looked like a very painful crash just as it was all kicking off in the first stage of Paris Nice, Warren Barguil was deemed to have drafted behind his team car for too long.

The commissaries weren't best pleased and disqualified the Frenchman.

Given the amount of drafting that happens during a race, we wouldn't be surprised if Barguil thought the decision was a bit harsh. 

07:37
JIC you didn't know... cycling is faster than driving in most major UK cities

Traffic data experts Inrix have released the findings from their annual Global Traffic Scorecard for 2019, which rates cities worldwide for congestion, last mile speed and compares between various modes of transport. 

As you may have guessed, UK cities rank as some of the worst in the world with London the eighth-worst for congestion. London drivers lost 149 hours sat in traffic in 2019, and crawled along at an average speed of 10mph for their last mile. Other cities in the top ten (in order of worst ranking) are Belfast, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Southampton, Nottingham and Hull. The fastest average last mile speed in the ten cities is Birmingham at 16mph, meaning for the vast majority of us - depending on the traffic lights and various other factors - cycling will be faster than driving in all of these cities. 

Inrix also say that congestion is costing our economy £6.9 billion a year, with road users spending an average of 115 hours stuck* in traffic. Trevor Reed of Inrix TOLD The Daily Mail: "Across the UK's most congested cities, average driving speeds of 10-16mph mean cycling is actually a quicker option for many people. Congestion costs drivers, businesses and the economy billions of pounds each year."

Inrix recommended big improvements to public transport (which is only quicker than driving in London and Edinburgh) and investment in rail could reduce car use, and also said safer roads could go a long way to encouraging more people to cycle. ​​

It's not all bad news, with Nottingham seeing congestion falling by 17% and London dropping from the third-worst to the eighth-worst city in the world for congestion. London's congestion levels also dropped by 9% compared to 2018 according to the Scorecard. Here are some vital stats in picture form... 

*If you're driving to work when you could be cycling or walking... you're not stuck in traffic, you ARE the traffic (but you knew that). 

07:24
Max Schachmann bags first Paris-Nice stage victory... as reported by Peter Sagan

Despite coronavirus concerns the show goes on in France, and Peter Sagan's teammate Schachmann won stage one in a sprint finish. Sagan actually took to his website to give a little race report, here it is in slightly broken English... 

"It is nice to be back at Paris-Nice, the race that gave me my first professional victories ten years ago but it sure was a tough first stage. The rain, cold and winds made it hard for everybody but we worked very well as a team and got the win and yellow jersey. Congratulations to Max."

Jack Sexty

Jack Sexty 

