Back to news
news
Live blog

CCC pulls out of Paris-Nice because of coronavirus; The world's most expensive bidon (probably); Froome: Portal "is completely irreplaceable"; & more

All the news from the site and beyond
Fri, Mar 06, 2020 09:00
4
10:40
Teams allowed to field an extra rider at Paris-Nice

With Ineos, Astana, Mitchelton-Scott, CCC and UAE Team Emirates all sitting out Paris-Nice due to coronavirus concerns, organisers ASO have said that remaining teams will be allowed to field eight riders instead of seven.

Two teams from the UCI Pro Teams category – B&B Hotels-Vital Concept and Circus-Wanty Gobert – have also been invited to the race.

10:14
CCC Team withdraws from Paris-Nice as well as Italian races due to coronavirus concerns

Following the postponement of Strade Bianche, CCC Team has withdrawn from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico because of the coronavirus situation.

CCC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Max Testa said: “Cycling is a unique sport with teams travelling from town to town on a daily basis at stage races, staying in different hotels every night, and coming into contact with the general public in a largely uncontrolled environment.

"The health of riders, staff, and the general public is the priority and with many unknowns around what protocols can viably be put in place at stage races, we believe our withdrawal is the right decision.

“At this point in the season, instances of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI) and fever are high and it is inevitable that riders and staff will fall ill during the races. Without a detailed quarantine plan, and rapid testing protocol and delivery of results, teams are actively putting riders and staff at risk of exposure, transmission, and quarantine.

"We also need to think about the risk of quarantine for our riders and staff when they return to their home countries from these races. For these reasons, we have decided to withdraw from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.”

CCC Team President, Jim Ochowicz: “It was not a simple decision to withdraw from Paris-Nice, or Tirreno-Adriatico, which we expect to be officially cancelled in the wake of the cancellation of Strade Bianche.

“We are acting in the best interests of our riders and staff, and taking responsibly to reduce the risk of transmission at these stage races. The situation with COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we will continue to monitor the evolving situation and adjust our race calendar accordingly.

“We wish to express our ongoing support for both the ASO and RCS, however, we stand disappointed with the lack of direction by the UCI at this critical moment in the sport as all men’s and women’s teams have been left to fend for themselves.”

10:03
Mountain Mayhem venue Marston Lodge tease 24hr race

On Tuesday off-road.cc brought you the news that the first UK cycling race had been cancelled due to Coronavirus as the organisers struggled to take out cancellation insurance. Today, our eagle eyed Jo Burt spots an Instagram post from the race venue Marston Lodge teasing a 24-hour race on the same weekend - who's keen? 

Mountain Mayhem venue Marston Lodge tease 24hr race
08:52
Chris Froome: Portal "is completely irreplaceable"
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💛

A post shared by Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) on

The four-time Tour de France winner paid tribute to Nicolas Portal, the Team Ineos DS who passed away on Wednesday.

Portal had been in the DS role for all of Froome's TdF wins and Froome says that 'it's hard to imagine where to go from here".

Team Ineos decided yesterday to suspend their race programme until the Volta a Catalunya later this month. This is in part due to the shock of losing Portal and in part due to the ongoing confusion caused by the coronavirus.

08:48
HOW MUCH?!?

We come across some pretty hopeful prices on eBay for old tat, but this one takes the crown.

Ok, so it might be vintage and significant in the history of cycling (I wouldn't know, I wasn't around in 1985), but £443.83 for a used cycling bottle. Really?

If you really want to buy it, you can do so here.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments