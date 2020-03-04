Michelton-Scott + Jumbo-Visma out of Strade Bianche; Women's team blame UCI + Italian govt for "not taking responsibility"; Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus?; More people want cycling investment; Bolton Council forget cycling + more on the live blog

Following Ef Pro Cycling and Parkhotel Valkenburg are Jumbo-Visma, who said in a statement: "Team Jumbo-Visma will not participate in Strade Bianche and GP Industria, this weekend. The decision has been taken on medical advice, the recommendation of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as on sportive and practical grounds. It’s likely that the same decision will apply to other Italian races in March. However, we are also awaiting messages from the Italian government.

“We know that any team that goes to Italy might probably be prevented from racing in any other country. The focus has to be on salvaging the bulk of the season, not a handful of races”, a joint statement of cycling teams, including Team Jumbo-Visma, says. The teams are in close contact with the UCI, who will make their decisions known shortly.

Medical advice and guidelines of the involved authorities will be taken into account before any decision about participation will be made."

With big name teams dropping out, will organisers have no choice but to pull the race? We're still waiting for an official announcement from the Italian government, so as it stands the Strade Bianche will go ahead.