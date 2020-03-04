Michelton-Scott + Jumbo-Visma out of Strade Bianche; Women's team blame UCI + Italian govt for "not taking responsibility"; Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus?; More people want cycling investment; Bolton Council forget cycling + more on the live blog

In an extraordinary U-turn, EF Pro Cycling manager Jonathan Vaughters has not only admitted he was wrong about coronavirus prevention, but his team have now sensationally pulled themselves out of the big three upcoming Italian races. Vaughters sent this tweet on Monday afternoon...
And by the evening, he was thanking a medical expert for educating him on the spread of the virus and "medical capacity issues" that he hadn't considered...
In a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal, EF wrote to UCI chief David Lappartient and organisers RCS Sport asking to be excused from the Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo because of growing fears surrounding coronavirus:
“We are writing today to find out if RCS has a robust containment and prevention strategy in place—to our satisfaction—for the protection of both the teams and the communities, or if we can come to a mutual agreement regarding our team’s non-participation in these events.
"These are races our riders are passionate about—they are wove into the soul of professional cycling. That said, the health and safety of our team is paramount, and as the director of the World Health Organisation noted on Monday: ‘Containment of COVID-19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries.”
Jonathan Vaughters' name was attached to the letter, along with their head of medicine and president Mary Wittenberg.
In Europe, Italy has arguably been hit the hardest by the spread of the virus, with almost 2,000 cases reported. Although EF First are required to race at World Tour events due to obligations of their licence, they say that they want to work with directors to guarantee safety and discuss a rescheduling plan.
Does this latest development mean the races are now doomed? More when we get it...
A small aside but Continental are pretty against the use of latex tubes in their tyres, hence why they don't produce their own latex tubes.
Mitchelton have withdrawn from a whole raft of races now....one day and stage.....
Not the only Italian linked sporting events either. MotoGP has cancelled the big class for Qatar this weekend due to the large Italian presence in...
Ah, love this Video. Angry sad man. Probably hasnt had sexual contact with his partner for years, has an awful job, and definately drives a rubbish...
I can't see these races going ahead. They're doomed.
I'm surprised RCS said they'd go ahead but it seems increasingly likely that they won't especially now that teams are pulling out and there really...
Mini-pumps are evil. The Zefal HPX is the One True Bicycle Pump. All else is heresy.
Yes, sloppy language - I meant a mount for a dynamo light. My Mason has the same fork arrangement and I'll need to use a handlebar mount if I want...
Thanks, and sorry to grumble - I read a little way into it and thought "this feels like advertorial", but scrolled back up and couldn't see...
Thirded on the compatability with an internal battery; im using the latest bluetooth battery with some old R785 levers with no problems. ...