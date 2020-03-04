Back to news
Live blog

Michelton-Scott + Jumbo-Visma out of Strade Bianche; Women's team blame UCI + Italian govt for "not taking responsibility"; Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus?; More people want cycling investment; Bolton Council forget cycling + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty at the reins and Simon MacMichael adding some pearls of wisdom later this evening...
Wed, Mar 04, 2020 09:03
2
15:30
Mitchelton-Scott pull out of Strade Bianche and seven other races

The domino effect is beginning to take hold, with another big name confirming their absence... at this rate, there will be no one racing the white gravel at the weekend. 

Mitchelton-Scott have pulled their men's and women's teams out of eight races in total: they are the Strade Bianche, GP Industria, Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Ronde van Drenthe, Danilith Nokere Koerse, Milan-San Remo and Trofeo Alfredo Binda. 

15:09
Former cyclocross National Champion, Ian Field, launches coaching company

The multiple former National Cyclocross Champion Ian Field has announced the creation of his coaching company 'Veld'. The name comes from the Dutch translation of 'field', Ian's surname. Speaking about the new venture, Field said:

"Having coached for eight years on a limited basis while racing professionally, I am excited to now be in a position to dedicate time to launch my own coaching vision".

Veld will offer a range of plans on a pay-monthly basis. To find out more, click to the link below.

www.veldcoaching.com

14:55
Vaughters coronavirus u-turn: "This is the first recorded case of someone learning something on Twitter and changing their mind"

Many have praised Vaughters to have the humility to back down and change his opinion after getting more advice on keeping his riders safe from coronavirus. 

14:51
Zdenek Stybar has a curious new bell

We're not sure exactly the make and model of the contraption Stybar has on his bars, but it'll certainly get you heard. The footage was posted by Mathieu van der Poel, who is back on his bike after missing a considerable amount of training recently due to a heavy flu (no, not THAT flu).  

14:40
Michael Rasmussen wants his old Colnagos back

The convicted doper is looking to build his own 'bike museum', and would like to locate some of the Colnago bikes he used for Team Rabobank between 2003-2007 to decorate it with. 

Have you seen any fashionble folk buzzing around Shoreditch on one of Michael's bikes? If so, he would like you to get in touch... 

14:27
£8 million walking and cycling project underway in Glasgow

Glasgow's Active Travel project will commence as part of the council's bid to tackle the climate crisis and improve public health, reports Glasgow Live. The project is been presided over by Sustrans, and it's hoped the new protected cycle routes will boost active travel in the city. 

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson promised even more funds in the future, saying: "For our wellbeing, health and climate – people require more opportunities to walk, cycle and wheel for shorter everyday journeys. As we respond to the climate emergency, this focus has never been greater and our funding is now at record levels. The draft budget proposes over £85 million for active travel, much of which will be match funded, and that is before an additional £15 million in ring-fenced local authority funding which brings the amount to over £100 million pounds."

13:56
Another one: Jumbo-Visma latest to pull out of Strade Bianche

Following Ef Pro Cycling and Parkhotel Valkenburg are Jumbo-Visma, who said in a statement: "Team Jumbo-Visma will not participate in Strade Bianche and GP Industria, this weekend. The decision has been taken on medical advice, the recommendation of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as on sportive and practical grounds. It’s likely that the same decision will apply to other Italian races in March. However, we are also awaiting messages from the Italian government. 

“We know that any team that goes to Italy might probably be prevented from racing in any other country. The focus has to be on salvaging the bulk of the season, not a handful of races”, a joint statement of cycling teams, including Team Jumbo-Visma, says. The teams are in close contact with the UCI, who will make their decisions known shortly.

Medical advice and guidelines of the involved authorities will be taken into account before any decision about participation will be made."

With big name teams dropping out, will organisers have no choice but to pull the race? We're still waiting for an official announcement from the Italian government, so as it stands the Strade Bianche will go ahead. 

12:24
Women's team Parkhotel Valkenburg latest to pull out of Strade Bianche, accusing organisers of "not taking responsibility"

The team have joined EF Pro Cycling in pulling out of the Strade Bianche, citing safety concerns. 

The statement says: "We are not going to Siena and start on the Strade Bianche on March 7th. The same is for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 22nd.  

"It is super unfortunate that we have to come to this conclusion at the latest timing, but if the Italian government, the race organisation or the UCI will not take responsibility, then we need to take it." 

12:04
Bolton Council tell us to "leave the car behind and take the bus, train or tram"... but what about bikes?

We'll break off from coronavirus updates briefly to ask Bolton Council? What's up with cycling or walking? Although the link they provide to Greater Manchester's Clean Air plan does a better job of telling us all the ways we can reduce pollution. 

11:27
Colombian rider who has tested positive for coronavirus at UAE Tour suspected to be Fernando Gaviria

The UAE Team Emirates rider was the only Colombian at the race, therefore there is speculation that he is one of the six positive tests confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE. Various media outlets including Semana and El Deportivo have essentially confirmed Gaviria is one of those infected. 

11:37
Lopez has now accused the Royal Spanish Cycling of not caring about riders in UAE quanantine

Clearly a frustrated man, Lopez replied to a tweet from the federation that says they are working with the UAE's embassy to process the return of Spanish nationals to say they have only got involved because someone got in touch with the Spanish president: "don't tease us", he says. 

11:06
Jose Herrada Lopez of Cofidis claims team are being kept on same floor as those who have tested positive for coronavirus in UAE

Lopez said Cofidis have now learned the positive tests were diagnosed in staff from another team as the sixth day of quarantine has begun. He continues: "Many months of work have been thrown away and the worst, we're deprived of our freedom."

Lopez also says they have rollers to keep some kind of fitness, and has accused some journalists of "spreading bull" about the situation. Meanwhile, it looks like Nathan Haas will be spending his birthday in quarantine... 

10:28
UAE riders quarantined until 14th March, according to Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ have confirmed they have been informed that 12 of their employees have been asked to observe a period of quarantine in the UAE until 14th March. They say none of the positive tests involve their team. 

09:10
EF Pro Cycling pull out of Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, and boss Jonathan Vaughters admits he was wrong about coronavirus

In an extraordinary U-turn, EF Pro Cycling manager Jonathan Vaughters has not only admitted he was wrong about coronavirus prevention, but his team have now sensationally pulled themselves out of the big three upcoming Italian races. Vaughters sent this tweet on Monday afternoon... 

And by the evening, he was thanking a medical expert for educating him on the spread of the virus and "medical capacity issues" that he hadn't considered...

In a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal, EF wrote to UCI chief David Lappartient and organisers RCS Sport asking to be excused from the Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo because of growing fears surrounding coronavirus:  

“We are writing today to find out if RCS has a robust containment and prevention strategy in place—to our satisfaction—for the protection of both the teams and the communities, or if we can come to a mutual agreement regarding our team’s non-participation in these events.

"These are races our riders are passionate about—they are wove into the soul of professional cycling. That said, the health and safety of our team is paramount, and as the director of the World Health Organisation noted on Monday: ‘Containment of COVID-19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries.”

Jonathan Vaughters' name was attached to the letter, along with their head of medicine and president Mary Wittenberg.

In Europe, Italy has arguably been hit the hardest by the spread of the virus, with almost 2,000 cases reported. Although EF First are required to race at World Tour events due to obligations of their licence, they say that they want to work with directors to guarantee safety and discuss a rescheduling plan. 

Does this latest development mean the races are now doomed? More when we get it... 

08:50
UAE Tour confirm six new coronavirus cases

The UAE Tour have this morning confirmed that the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced six new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the UAE. 

Although there was speculation from an Italian journalist that there hadn't been any official diagnosis, the statement says that two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian have been diagnosed, and that the new patients were connected to the two previously announced cases at the UAE Tour.

MoHAP confirmed that the cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving treatment. This also means that for the time being, some riders and staff are still stuck in quarantine in the UAE. 

08:44
New Bike Life Report from Sustrans says more people want investment in cycling, and less for cars

The report has some quite promising stats about the public's attitude towards investment in cycling, with 58% of the 17,000 surveyed believing there should be more investment in cycling, while 42% wanted more investment for drivers. 55% believed there were too many people driving in cities, and 56% agreed with the idea of charging more to drivers of heavily polluting vehicles. 68% supported the building of more cycle lanes even if this meant less road space, and 77% believed more segregated cycle lanes would encourage them to cycle more. 

Full story with analysis of this from our news editor later today. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

