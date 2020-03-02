Strade Bianche will go ahead despite coronavirus scares; "Why don't drivers pay road tax?"; Cyclist-turned-boxer Zico Waeytens has say on Moscon; Tinkov's £20 million bail to avoid extradition; Froome recovery 'on track' + more on the live blog

That old nugget that cyclists are less worthy road users because they don't pay 'road tax' (no one does, it was abolished by Winston Churchill in 1937) is somewhat even more ironic in the capital as we get closer to 2021... the date from when absolutely none of the £500m a year in Vehicle Excise Duty collected from London's drivers will actually go towards upkeep of the roads.
Page 32 of Transport for London's Business Plan published in 2017 says: "We have to, for the first time, address the critical issues of London’s road network, including congestion, road danger, maintenance and air quality, without any Government operating grant. Furthermore, from 2021, the £500m raised every year from Londoners paying Vehicle Excise Duty will be collected by central Government and only invested in roads outside the Capital.
"This means the net operating costs of London’s roads, currently almost £200m each year, and the cost of renewing these roads, between £100m to £150m each year, are effectively being cross subsidised from fare-paying public transport users. This is neither sustainable nor equitable. As a result, in the short to medium term we will have to significantly reduce our programme of proactive capital renewals on the road network, although we will ensure safety of the network is maintained."
George Osborne announced reforms to VED back in his 2015 budget by earmarking the funds for road network improvements; but he was criticised by Cycling UK's Roger Geffen and others for essentially raising money to build on the road network, when "councils are struggling to maintain the ones we’ve got." TfL maintain that they want there to be a link between VED and road funding in London, and would use some of the cash to modernise the road network to "support more walking and cycling journeys across the Capital."
Will the next budget and/or new transport strategies amend this schedule so London drivers are paying at least something towards the roads they drive on? Until then, at least the 'road tax' argument is particularly untrue in London...
