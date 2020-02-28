Wiggins' former motorhome yours for £50k; Filippo Ganna breaks individual pursuit WR; 'Confirmed' UAE Tour coronavirus cases... not confirmed; Cycle to Work puts brakes on Sophos sale; Pothole gets cake + candles on 1st birthday + more on the live blog

Frost Van Centre in Newcastle upon-Tyne have acquired the former Mercedes motorhome belonging to the 2012 Tour de France champion, and believe they have "a piece of exceptional sporting memorabilia" on their hands with a very high spec list for its discerning buyer.

Wiggins used to whip around in the van to travel between events, although he can't have done so too much because it's only got 8,423 miles on the clock. Frost describe the features as 'incredible', with 'Wiggo'-branded leather seats in Union Jack colours, carbon fibre components, four TVs, a full kitchen and a toilet and shower.

There's also a fitted double bed in the back, and an extra large storage area. The conversion was completed by Mclaren Sports Homes.

Frost believe the vehicle would have originally been worth £80,000, but they're selling it on for £49,999 - check out the listing here.