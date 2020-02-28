Back to news
news
Live blog

Live blog: Pothole gets cake + candles from cyclists on 1st birthday; £15 million boost for Scottish cycling in revised budget; UAE Tour riders 'told not to speak to the media' amid coronavirus chaos; Police "victim shaming" Taff Trail cyclists + more

Jack Sexty is blogging you into the weekend, with occasional contributions from other members of the road.cc team
Fri, Feb 28, 2020 09:08
8
08:47
“For He’s a Jolly Good Hollow”: Derby Cycling Group mark first anniversary of pothole not getting fixed

The campaign group had a "small celebratory party" for the giant crater dubbed Borrowash Basin, that they say has not been fixed by Taylor Wimpey a year after being reported as dangerous. 

Derby Cycling Group said on their website: "After waiting a year for a dangerous hole on a cycle route in Borrowash to be fixed by the local developers (Taylor Wimpey), a small group of DCG members decided to commemorate the anniversary by holding a birthday party for the hole. 

"Over the last year, Taylor Wimpey have been chased many times to make the necessary repairs but no effective action has been taken despite promises that “contractors would be working on the repairs as a matter of urgency”. From being a nice new pothole with smart barriers, the hole has become sorrier and sorrier looking with rubbish collecting in the hole, the barriers falling over, and a resulting general air of neglect."

Balloons were put around the pothole's barricade, and a cake was made with just one candle on it to mark the anniversary: "hopefully we won’t need more at a further event in 2021", say DCG. 

It's not the first time locals have used inventive methods to being attention to pothole inaction: an 'artist' calling themselves Wanksy prompted the council to act when he/she started paining penises around potholes, and villagers and parish councillors in an Oxfordshire village staged a protest by filling potholes with rubber ducks back in 2017

Check out our interview with the man they call Mr Pothole for more info on the problem blighting Britain's roads, and if you come across holes that need filling report them to Fill That Hole or go direct to the Highways Agency

13:03
Danish world-breaking pursuit team's questionable headgear

Is a world record even worth it if you have to wear one of these? The latest version of POC's Tempor has popped up on the heads of the Huub-Wattbike team and others in the past few months, so we're guessing there must be method behind the aesthetic madness at least...  

12:08
£15 million boost for cycling in new Scottish budget

Cycling UK have praised the announcement, which comes after an agreement between the Scottish Green Party and the government to make extra funds available for cycling in the Budget. It means more than £20m a year will be available for local authorities to spend cycling infrastructure, taking the travel budget in Scotland above £100m for the first time. 

Cycling UK said the initial £5.5m per year increase would not be enough to tackle climate change in Scotland, and needed to increase to at least £20m in 2020/21. The extra £15 million now means that all 32 of Scotland’s local authorities have an increased budget to build dedicated cycling infrastructure.

Jim Densham, Cycling UK’s campaigns and policy manager in Scotland said: “Yesterday’s breakthrough between the Scottish Green Party and Government on the Budget is good news for the future of cycling and walking, and shows Scotland’s ambitions to cut emissions and get more people active is not just hot air.

“Cycling UK is extremely pleased that there is more money for local authorities across Scotland to spend on cycling. If spent well this can encourage more people to be active on their shorter everyday journeys and help them reduce their carbon footprints.”

11:51
Sadiq Khan celebrates 'tripling protected space for cycling'

The London Mayor and his Walking & Cycling Commissioner Will Norman tweeted their pride at London's cycling network tripling in under four years - full story on this to follow. 

10:01
UAE Tour Update - Riders reportedly required to sign a form saying they can't speak to the media

We're not sure who is asking the riders to sign these forms, but it looks like we won't be getting updates live from the riders.

Luckily for us (unluckily for him), journalist Matt Rendell is bored and on Twitter, trying to make light of the situation.

It seems that some if not all riders were tested late last night and results are expected by Saturday.

09:19
Taff Trail robberies: Cycling UK accuse police of "victim shaming" by urging cyclists to avoid parts of the trail

A backlash last week against the police and Cardiff University's response to a spate of robberies on the Taff Trail between Cardiff and Brecon has prompted Cycling UK to accuse police of "victim shaming". 

Police were recommending cyclists seek alternative routes at night, and Gwenda Owen of Cycling UK Wales told the BBC they should instead be addressing crime rather than discouraging trail users at night. She said: "The police message that went out is unfortunate.

"It's victim shaming - it's not addressing the problem.

"I think it needs to be policed. The problem needs to be resolved."

South Wales police are still giving vague advice on social media, tell people to avoid the area until investigations have been completed. The Cardiffian also reports that hikers and dog walkers say the advice has not being publicised enough outside of social media - South Wales Police reported seven robberies in the five weeks between January 17th and February 21st on the Taff Trail. 

09:38
Ford tease new anti-dooring technology

It looks a fair bit more useful than Ford's frankly ridiculous Emoji Jacket, and we'll have a full story on it later today. 

08:35
Latest updates as Coronavirus cancels the UAE Tour

Our story on the cancellation of the final two days of the UAE Tour is now updated. Here's some of the latest from social media with some concerns that the opening weekend of the Belgian classics could also be affected... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments