Live blog: Pothole gets cake + candles from cyclists on 1st birthday; £15 million boost for Scottish cycling in revised budget; UAE Tour riders 'told not to speak to the media' amid coronavirus chaos; Police "victim shaming" Taff Trail cyclists + more

The campaign group had a "small celebratory party" for the giant crater dubbed Borrowash Basin, that they say has not been fixed by Taylor Wimpey a year after being reported as dangerous.

Derby Cycling Group said on their website: "After waiting a year for a dangerous hole on a cycle route in Borrowash to be fixed by the local developers (Taylor Wimpey), a small group of DCG members decided to commemorate the anniversary by holding a birthday party for the hole.

"Over the last year, Taylor Wimpey have been chased many times to make the necessary repairs but no effective action has been taken despite promises that “contractors would be working on the repairs as a matter of urgency”. From being a nice new pothole with smart barriers, the hole has become sorrier and sorrier looking with rubbish collecting in the hole, the barriers falling over, and a resulting general air of neglect."

Balloons were put around the pothole's barricade, and a cake was made with just one candle on it to mark the anniversary: "hopefully we won’t need more at a further event in 2021", say DCG.

It's not the first time locals have used inventive methods to being attention to pothole inaction: an 'artist' calling themselves Wanksy prompted the council to act when he/she started paining penises around potholes, and villagers and parish councillors in an Oxfordshire village staged a protest by filling potholes with rubber ducks back in 2017.

Check out our interview with the man they call Mr Pothole for more info on the problem blighting Britain's roads, and if you come across holes that need filling report them to Fill That Hole or go direct to the Highways Agency.