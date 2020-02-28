Live blog: Pothole gets cake + candles from cyclists on 1st birthday; £15 million boost for Scottish cycling in revised budget; UAE Tour riders 'told not to speak to the media' amid coronavirus chaos; Police "victim shaming" Taff Trail cyclists + more

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Cars are becoming the new guide dog aren’t they? God forbid drivers had to look away from their phone…
No problem at all with mine and I wouldn't consider myself particularly good with installing/removing tyres - I use tyre levers for both....
OK, thanks for that.
The Garmin statement doesn't completely clarify matters yet though....
Less worried about my lack of transfers now. I did have three left that would have left me with a sprint team and Lutsenko for GC points.
In a few years they will have mopeds and the real fun will begin.
Must actually finish that book off. I was even too lazy to watch the whole mini-series as well. Maybe I can do it when I get sick with the virus.
I have one of these after 'much' hunting for a non flappy, warm, gillet with pockets, that wasn't too long in the body. I'm very pleased with mine...
He has the flu
Many of these Gammons grew up in mid 1900 Britain where acquiring a car signified a jump in social standing. You hadn't made it if still cycling to...