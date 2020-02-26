Back to news
Live blog: Aus cycle lane to be ripped up for 'causing too much congestion'; Team car runs over bottle and sprays stranded rider; US driver claims cyclist was doing 60mph; Driver carried on with injured cyclist on roof + more

Wednesday's live blog is served to you by Jack Sexty this morning and through the afternoon, with Simon MacMichael rustling up your evening course later on...
Wed, Feb 26, 2020 09:04
11
13:27
'Shared footway' and 'please dismount' signs, together in not-so-perfect harmony

A strange pairing indeed...

13:14
"Are you Hagen a laugh?"Lotto Soudal's Carl Fredrik Hagen sprayed by team car running over a water bottle at UAE Tour

When you've just crashed hard this is the definition of kicking a man while he's down, as Carl Fredrik Hagen is sprayed by a bottle as a team car unwittingly drives over it. Although with temperatures reaching the 40's (in Celsius) at the UAE Tour this week, it might actually have been pretty refreshing for the Norwegian... 

13:00
Local authority cycle spending just £2 a head in England, finds study

Nottingham Trent University made freedom of information requests to 55 English Unitary Authorities about their cycling infrastructure project spends and just 25 provided data, according to Cycling Industry News. Of the 25 who did reply the average spend per head of population was £2.02, with some going years without spending anything at all on cycling projects. A full story on this will follow later today. 

12:06
A city council in Australia will spend $2 million ripping up part of $8 million cycle lane because it was 'causing too much congestion'

The council for the city of Geelong in the Australian state of Victoria has decided to rip up part of an $8 million 'green spine' designed to protect cyclists at a cost of $2 million... because it was deemed to be causing too much congestion. 

ABC reports that the council narrowly voted to partially change the tree-lined street in central Geelong with 6 votes for and 5 against, with Mayor Stephanie Asher said the separate bike lanes were causing too much traffic congestion. State MPs from all three of Australia's major parties have slammed the decision, with Lisa Neville MP threatening to take future funding away from the council.

The 200m stretch of 'green spine' in Malop Street removed some parking spaces and lanes for cars to turn to replace them with two bike lanes, a seating area and garden​, but the costly overturn will see one bike lane removed and car parking spaces reintroduced. 

Ms Neville has even threatened to make the street a state road to prevent the council from ripping it up, saying: "We spent the $8 million of taxpayers' money and now they are about to spend $2 million to rip it up — it's unacceptable. 

"Everything is on the table to make sure that they cannot overturn a decision that they supported every step of the way."

In the tweet at the top of the post Dr Fiona Gray, who oversaw the project, said: "No infrastructure project is ever perfect and there are undoubtedly ways in which the Green Spine can be improved. But still I fail to understand why my 10 years of education and 20 years of practice in the fields of urban design, architecture and place making was treated with such disregard and even contempt by elected lay people. If only I had known that being elected to Council was a means of automatically becoming an expert on such matters, I could have saved myself an extraordinary amount of time, effort and expense in acquiring the skills and knowledge that other government orgs, NFPs and private sector clients engage me to provide.

"Finally, all of this just makes me sad because the Geelong community deserves so much better."

12:43
Meanwhile, experts are calling for cycling superhighways in the state of Victoria

While Geelong's city council have voted to rip up 200m of cycle lane, infrastructure experts have argued that miles of cycling superhighways should be built in the state of Victoria to ease congestion and provide safe routes for cyclists. 

Australia's infrastructure advisory body has backed the plans, which would see superhighways stretching from the Melbourne suburbs to the city centre. Infrastructure Australia's priorities list says they should be built within five years, reports ABC.

Infrastructure Australia's chief executive Romilly Madew said: "There are some great health advantages of cycling ways, there's also some congestion-busting examples as well, because if we can get more people who can safely cycle in our CBDs (central business districts), that'll be taking cars off the road and there'll be less crowding on our public transport.

"So it's really about identifying what are the possible pathways around Melbourne's CDB that could be identified for a cycling superhighway."​

11:59
eBikeLabs launch upgraded anti-theft system to stop thieves targeting e-bike sharing schemes

The eBikeLabs system pairs the motor and battery uniquely, so the bike won't work and the battery can't be sold on if a thief tries to steal a bike. Full story over on eBikeTips.

10:31
"If I could go at 60mph, I'd be in the Olympics": US driver attempts to sue cyclist he knocked over, claiming he was riding at 60mph

Only in America, as they say - as the Rochester City Newspaper report that a driver who rear-ended a cyclist had the audacity to sue for damage to his vehicle... and claimed the incident happened because the cyclist was riding at 60mph and "came out of nowhere."

Bryan Agnello was cycling home in Rochester, NY last month when he was struck from behind, leaving a mangled bike and Agnello heading to hospital mostly with minor injuries. A month later he received a notice from Rochester City Court stating that the driver Jovonte Cook had filed a $700 claim against him for damage to the vehicle. 

“I felt like I just got punched in the gut again. It was painful. I was angry”, said Agnello. 

Agnello claimed Cook hit him as he slowed down to make a left-hand turn, but Cook's version of events differed wildly: he said that Agnello was riding his bike "at about 60mph" and "came out of nowhere and splashed on my front windshield". He says he didn't see Agnello because of the bad weather. When asked if he thought it was possible a cyclist could be riding at 60mph, Cook told the City Newspaper over the phone: “Of course, depending on if it’s an expensive bike.”  

Agnello commented: “If I could go 60 mph I wouldn’t be here, I’d be in the Olympics", while an attorney advising him in the case said “there is no legal basis for this ridiculous claim.”  

Cook and Agnello are scheduled to appear before a City Court judge on March 25, with Agenello saying he wants drivers to pay better attention to their surroundings and have more respect for cyclists. He is counterclaiming for $2,500 to cover the cost of his destroyed bike and time spent recovering, but says he would settle for Cook dropping the claim. 

“I’m not about this stuff. This is not me at all. I just want to ride my bike”, said Angello. 

08:54
Cycling Australia's Argon 18 Electron Pro track bike officially unveiled

We saw teasers last week, and now the Australian national track team have officially revealed all the details of the track bike they will be using at Tokyo 2020.The Electron Pro is the result of two years' research and development, a joint effort from Cycling Australia, Zipp, Monash University and the University of Adelaide. 

They say the fork drag has been reduced by 30% compared to the previous Electron Pro, and further aero gains have been made for each individual rider by speccing custom-moulded sprint handlebars and pursuit extensions and optimising rider position. The wheels are custom-designed Zipp Super-9 Tubular Track Disc, and the bike also features an integrated timing chip. 

What do you reckon compared to the cutting-edge Hope/Lotus track bike that the British squad will use in Tokyo? Check that bike out in more detail here

09:08
Californian Cadillac driver hit cyclist and carried on with injured rider atop of his roof

The Lincoln Fire Service say the injured cyclist was atop of the car for a quarter of a mile before somebody notified the 85-year-old driver, who wasn't aware he'd hit someone according to the police quoted in the Sacramento Bee

The cyclist was taken to hospital, abd although the driver was reported to 'not appear intoxicated' the officer on scene placed a request for re-examination on his behalf.

