Live blog: Aus cycle lane to be ripped up for 'causing too much congestion'; Team car runs over bottle and sprays stranded rider; US driver claims cyclist was doing 60mph; Driver carried on with injured cyclist on roof + more

Long thread ahead .... As the former manager of Central #Geelong who oversaw the implementation of the Green Spine and tolerated the abuse and vitriol that inevitably comes with disruptive infrastructure upgrades, I am gutted by Council’s decision to destroy the intent (1/6) — Dr Fiona Gray (@FionaGrayPhD) February 26, 2020

The council for the city of Geelong in the Australian state of Victoria has decided to rip up part of an $8 million 'green spine' designed to protect cyclists at a cost of $2 million... because it was deemed to be causing too much congestion.

ABC reports that the council narrowly voted to partially change the tree-lined street in central Geelong with 6 votes for and 5 against, with Mayor Stephanie Asher said the separate bike lanes were causing too much traffic congestion. State MPs from all three of Australia's major parties have slammed the decision, with Lisa Neville MP threatening to take future funding away from the council.

You can’t make this stuff up - Geelong council votes to spend $2 million to rip up part of the city's brand new $8 million 'green spine' https://t.co/om1h6Mt5Jf — Steven Schubert (@senorschubert) February 26, 2020

The 200m stretch of 'green spine' in Malop Street removed some parking spaces and lanes for cars to turn to replace them with two bike lanes, a seating area and garden​, but the costly overturn will see one bike lane removed and car parking spaces reintroduced.

Ms Neville has even threatened to make the street a state road to prevent the council from ripping it up, saying: "We spent the $8 million of taxpayers' money and now they are about to spend $2 million to rip it up — it's unacceptable.

"Everything is on the table to make sure that they cannot overturn a decision that they supported every step of the way."

In the tweet at the top of the post Dr Fiona Gray, who oversaw the project, said: "No infrastructure project is ever perfect and there are undoubtedly ways in which the Green Spine can be improved. But still I fail to understand why my 10 years of education and 20 years of practice in the fields of urban design, architecture and place making was treated with such disregard and even contempt by elected lay people. If only I had known that being elected to Council was a means of automatically becoming an expert on such matters, I could have saved myself an extraordinary amount of time, effort and expense in acquiring the skills and knowledge that other government orgs, NFPs and private sector clients engage me to provide.

"Finally, all of this just makes me sad because the Geelong community deserves so much better."