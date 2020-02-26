Live blog: Aus cycle lane to be ripped up for 'causing too much congestion'; Team car runs over bottle and sprays stranded rider; US driver claims cyclist was doing 60mph; Driver carried on with injured cyclist on roof + more

Only in America, as they say - as the Rochester City Newspaper report that a driver who rear-ended a cyclist had the audacity to sue for damage to his vehicle... and claimed the incident happened because the cyclist was riding at 60mph and "came out of nowhere."
Bryan Agnello was cycling home in Rochester, NY last month when he was struck from behind, leaving a mangled bike and Agnello heading to hospital mostly with minor injuries. A month later he received a notice from Rochester City Court stating that the driver Jovonte Cook had filed a $700 claim against him for damage to the vehicle.
“I felt like I just got punched in the gut again. It was painful. I was angry”, said Agnello.
Agnello claimed Cook hit him as he slowed down to make a left-hand turn, but Cook's version of events differed wildly: he said that Agnello was riding his bike "at about 60mph" and "came out of nowhere and splashed on my front windshield". He says he didn't see Agnello because of the bad weather. When asked if he thought it was possible a cyclist could be riding at 60mph, Cook told the City Newspaper over the phone: “Of course, depending on if it’s an expensive bike.”
Agnello commented: “If I could go 60 mph I wouldn’t be here, I’d be in the Olympics", while an attorney advising him in the case said “there is no legal basis for this ridiculous claim.”
Cook and Agnello are scheduled to appear before a City Court judge on March 25, with Agenello saying he wants drivers to pay better attention to their surroundings and have more respect for cyclists. He is counterclaiming for $2,500 to cover the cost of his destroyed bike and time spent recovering, but says he would settle for Cook dropping the claim.
“I’m not about this stuff. This is not me at all. I just want to ride my bike”, said Angello.
