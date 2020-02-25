NYPD ticketing cyclists (again); Ultimate close pass deterrent?; Niklas Eg and marshal collide at UAE Tour; E-biker escapes motorbike thieves; Coronavirus confirmed in Tenerife; Miltag launch Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine kit + more on the live blog

Well, I stopped to take pictures of 3 cops standing at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge, ticketing one cyclist for not using the bike lane, when they came over to me and ticketed me for not having a bell. pic.twitter.com/UaWIKyVcch — Julianne Cuba (@Julcuba) February 24, 2020

Traffic policing in New York has long been criticised for its heavy-handed approach towards cyclists, while failing to tackle the city's high cyclist and pedestrian death rates... and this latest controversy isn't helping matters.

Bless this man, who is also about to be ticketed, for trying to explain why cars are much more dangerous than bikes and why he didn’t use the bike lane (hopefully you can hear it) pic.twitter.com/aXrXl4QmV2 — Julianne Cuba (@Julcuba) February 24, 2020

Julianne Cuba claims officers were ticketing a cyclist for not using a bike lane, and then when they saw her filming, gave her a ticket for not having a bell. It's once again at odds with New York's 'Vision Zero' target, which aims to end cyclist and pedestrian deaths in the city. The NYPD say they are deploying a 100-strong unit focusing on traffic enforcement at hot spots where cyclists and pedestrians have been killed; however locals won't be encouraged all officers are fully committed going off this latest performance.