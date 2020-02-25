Live blog: Bristol cyclists warned as e-biker escapes three armed thieves on motorbike; Coronavirus case confirmed in Tenerife; Warrington cycling initiative hailed a success; Germany's new cycle-friendly policies result in 12% more bike trips + more

A Bristol cyclist has thanked his e-bike for helping him to get away from an armed and organised motorbike gang, who appeared to be targeting expensive bikes along the Avon Gorge cycle trail.

The man told the Bristol Post that he was riding his e-mountain bike along the River Avon Path at lunchtime on Saturday, when he noticed he was been followed by a man riding a pushbike and talking on his phone. He got spooked when he realised he was been followed and detoured, but as he rode up the steep trail he heard a motorbike racing towards him with three white males sat on top of it, all wearing dark clothing.

He said: “I quickly turned around and rode downhill just before they got off their bike. They tried to grab me and had some tools in their hands but I didn’t wait long enough to find out.

“When I rode downhill towards the river path, the guy who followed me was waiting at the bottom."

He said that if he wasn't on an e-bike, he doubt he'd have been able to accelerate away from the motorbike quick enough to escape: “I was riding an e-bike and think that saved me. I would have no chance to outrun the motorbike on the river path on a push bike."

The man reported the incident to the police, and the story has now been shared across social media to warn other cyclists in the area.