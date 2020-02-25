Back to news
Live blog

Live blog: Bristol cyclists warned as e-biker escapes three armed thieves on motorbike; Coronavirus case confirmed in Tenerife; Warrington cycling initiative hailed a success; Germany's new cycle-friendly policies result in 12% more bike trips + more

Welcome to Tuesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty at the controls and Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Tue, Feb 25, 2020 09:09
2
11:33
HSBC reported to have pulled British Cycling sponsorship (more to follow)

Callum Skinner says it will pose "a major challenge" if true, with the BBC's Dan Roan claiming that HSBC will exercise a break clause in the contract just three years into an eight year deal. 

We've contacted British Cycling to confirm the news, and a full story will follow. 

10:47
Coronovirus cases reported in Tenerife

A hotel in the cyclist's mecca of Tenerife - a favourite location for Team Ineos training camps - is in lockdown after an Italian doctor tested positive for the virus, according to the latest reports. 1,000 people are in quarantine at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, with some flights to Tenerife already been cancelled or diverted. 

Travellers to the Canary Islands have already been facing flight delays and cancellations due to a Saharan dust storm - do you know anyone affected, or are you currently in Tenerife? Let us know at info [at] road.cc if you have any information. 

09:18
“I was riding an e-bike and think that saved me": Bristol cyclist escapes three armed men on a motorbike

A Bristol cyclist has thanked his e-bike for helping him to get away from an armed and organised motorbike gang, who appeared to be targeting expensive bikes along the Avon Gorge cycle trail. 

The man told the Bristol Post that he was riding his e-mountain bike along the River Avon Path at lunchtime on Saturday, when he noticed he was been followed by a man riding a pushbike and talking on his phone. He got spooked when he realised he was been followed and detoured, but as he rode up the steep trail he heard a motorbike racing towards him with three white males sat on top of it, all wearing dark clothing. 

He said: “I quickly turned around and rode downhill just before they got off their bike. They tried to grab me and had some tools in their hands but I didn’t wait long enough to find out.

“When I rode downhill towards the river path, the guy who followed me was waiting at the bottom." 

He said that if he wasn't on an e-bike, he doubt he'd have been able to accelerate away from the motorbike quick enough to escape: “I was riding an e-bike and think that saved me. I would have no chance to outrun the motorbike on the river path on a push bike." 

The man reported the incident to the police, and the story has now been shared across social media to warn other cyclists in the area. 

09:11
Pilot scheme in Warrington that teaches young people bike maintenance and lets them keep the bike at the end hailed a success

.Warrington Worldwide reports that the scheme was possible thanks to a £3,500 grant from Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane, and teaches young people bicycle maintenance skills over a six week course. Participants are then given their rebuilt bike to keep at the end plus a  certificate of attendance.

The next wave of the project will involve more school students plus some adult learners. LiveWire's community sports development officer Paul Flannery said: “The first bike project was a massive success. The engagement from all participants was brilliant and has given them some key life skills. The technicians and volunteers are all overwhelmed by the success of the pilot scheme, in which there has been a lot of interest in. We are confident that it can grow further throughout 2020.”

09:01
Germany's new pedestrian and cycle-friendly policies result in 12% more bike trips

The pedestrian-friendly policies to reduce car parking spaces and increase health benefits amongst other targets has also led to an increase in cycling, with a 12% increase in bike trips and fewer fatalities. 

It's all based on Germany's “Avoid, Shift, Improve” approach to planning, which means to shorten trips by designing cities with everything in easy reach and shifting the modes of transports by encouraging cycling and walking, which leads to the improvement.  

