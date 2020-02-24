Back to news
Live blog

Live blog: 20mph limit across whole London Congestion Charging Zone from next week; Halesowen cycling team bag Mapei sponsorship; Cyclist sued for crashing into pedestrian settles case; Halfords 'extra foamy' gel + more

All today's news from the site and beyond.....
Mon, Feb 24, 2020 09:09
15
11:35
20mph speed limits will be enforced across the whole London Congestion Zone from 2nd March

Transport for London have announced that from Monday next week, the speed limit across all roads they manage in the central London Congestion Charging Zone will be set at 20mph. Although this means it won't apply to all roads inside the area, many boroughs set speed limits of 20mph anyway. All in all, 19 of the 37 roads in the Congestion Charging Zone managed by TfL will have their speed limit reduced to 20mph (you can see the full list here). 

TfL say 20mph zones have been shown to have no net negative impact on exhaust emissions according to research from Imperial University, and that vehicles were shown to move "more smoothly, with fewer accelerations and decelerations, than in 30mph zones." They also set out plans to expand 20mph zones: "The second phase will look at a further 140 kilometres of our road network in inner and outer London, including on the inner ring road, high-risk roads and roads in town centres.

"We've completed a risk analysis to identify roads in inner and outer London where speeds should be lowered to reduce the risk of road users being killed and seriously injured, focusing on town centres and roads with the highest risk of a collision occurring."

Does this affect cyclists? It means that hopefully those who ride in the area will be doing so alongside drivers sticking to a safer speed limit, and the law will technically only apply to motor vehicles; although cyclists found to be riding in excess of 20mph and deemed to be doing so dangerously can have other charges brought - such as the “wanton and furious driving” law used to convict Charlie Alliston over the death of Kim Briggs - should their riding cause injury. 

13:20
Halesowen Athletic and Cycling Club bag Mapei sponsorship

After appearing on the jerseys of one of the world's most famous cycling teams back in the 90's, a market town in the West Midlands might not be the place you'd expect Mapei to pop up again three decades later... but thanks to ​Mapei UK Ltd, Halesowen Athletic and Cycling Club will have the iconic tiled squares on their purple kit for 2020. Their chairman David Viner said: “This is a total game changer for the Halesowen cycling club, with support from a huge cycling name who have a UK base close to the velodrome where we develop our young riders.   

“We would like to thank Mapei for this support. We have a long and proud history of developing talented young cyclists and this new backing will enable us to develop the club on a sustainable basis for the future.”

In initial beneficiaries of the sponsorship will be the 10 junior and under-23 riders in Halesowen's Academy, who launched their new jerseys today. Their academy manager is renowned cycling journalist William Fotheringham, who commented: “We have a very specific goal at the academy, which is to support these riders as they make the transition into the junior and under-23 ranks, and to make sure that when they leave us - hopefully for better things - they are seasoned racers with a real passion for the sport. 

“Our main role is to give them racing opportunities, particularly in stage races, and Mapei’s support will make that much easier for us to do, so we would really like to thank them for the faith they have shown in us.”

13:06
Ewan wins on Hatta Dam...again

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal has taken another stage win on the Hatta Dam, backing up on his stage win in last year's race.

The Aussie pocket-rocket beat Sam Bennett into second despite the Irish National Champion's whopping 1,480W sprint.

12:19
Edinburgh tram track accidents increased in 2019

More than 30 cyclists fell off their bikes due to Edinburgh's infamous tram tracks in 2019, new figures have revealed - full story on this to follow. 

09:10
Cyclist Robert Hazeldean, who was sued for crashing into a pedestrian, reveals case outcome "not the result I was hoping for"

Hazeldean made national news in June last year, after he was found partially liable for a crash at a junction near Canon Street station back in 2015 in which himself and Gemma Brushett were both knocked unconscious. Though Mr Hazeldean was described as a "calm and reasonable road user" and Ms Brushett was using her phone when she crossed the road, Hazeldean was found jointly liable and was initially ordered to pay compensation and costs of £100,000 after Brushett sued. Crucially, Hazeldean did not have insurance and was facing bankruptcy, so a crowdfunder was launched to cover legal fees. 

Hazeldean was left with a personal bill of nearly £3,000 after the £59,643 raised through crowdfunding didn't quite cover the costs for both sides, damages plus interest and the fees for the crowdfunder - full story here

10:32
Just Lance and Mike Tyson, hangin' out

Presumably this was taken in Vegas at the weekend for the Fury vs Wilder bout. Who would you like to see Lance take on in the ring? 

09:08
'Extra foamy' Halfords gel...

Thanks for the review Trevor. Wonder if it comes in a caffeine version? 

Jack Sexty

