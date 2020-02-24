Live blog: 20mph limit across whole London Congestion Charging Zone from next week; Halesowen cycling team bag Mapei sponsorship; Cyclist sued for crashing into pedestrian settles case; Halfords 'extra foamy' gel + more

Transport for London have announced that from Monday next week, the speed limit across all roads they manage in the central London Congestion Charging Zone will be set at 20mph. Although this means it won't apply to all roads inside the area, many boroughs set speed limits of 20mph anyway. All in all, 19 of the 37 roads in the Congestion Charging Zone managed by TfL will have their speed limit reduced to 20mph (you can see the full list here).

TfL say 20mph zones have been shown to have no net negative impact on exhaust emissions according to research from Imperial University, and that vehicles were shown to move "more smoothly, with fewer accelerations and decelerations, than in 30mph zones." They also set out plans to expand 20mph zones: "The second phase will look at a further 140 kilometres of our road network in inner and outer London, including on the inner ring road, high-risk roads and roads in town centres.

"We've completed a risk analysis to identify roads in inner and outer London where speeds should be lowered to reduce the risk of road users being killed and seriously injured, focusing on town centres and roads with the highest risk of a collision occurring."

Does this affect cyclists? It means that hopefully those who ride in the area will be doing so alongside drivers sticking to a safer speed limit, and the law will technically only apply to motor vehicles; although cyclists found to be riding in excess of 20mph and deemed to be doing so dangerously can have other charges brought - such as the “wanton and furious driving” law used to convict Charlie Alliston over the death of Kim Briggs - should their riding cause injury.