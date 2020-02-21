Near Miss of the Day 377: Yet another close, quick overtake despite oncoming traffic

Today’s near miss is the archetypal overtake that ignores the presence of oncoming traffic. It’s a straight road, the oncoming car is clearly visible and there’s not enough space to pass safely, but the driver clearly has no interest in slowing down and so overtakes anyway.

The footage was shot by Brendon during his commute on Wednesday.

The pass occurred on the Stoneleigh to Warwick Road, the B4115. “Most drivers on that road are considerate,” he said. “Most drivers use the parallel A46 so I don’t see too many in a rush.”

Brendon has reported the overtake to police via the NextBase National Dash Cam Safety Portal.

