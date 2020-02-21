Rory Stewart calls for more hedges to reduce pollution... without calling for less cars; Dockless bikes parked across bike lane; Chris Boardman makes a discovery; Bournemouth seafront bike ban review + more on the live blog

A very powerful illustration - from Bromley yesterday - of how much difference a hedge can make to Air Pollution - the PM 2.5 pollution is 4.2 at the road side of the hedge and only 1.5 at the front door. More hedges!!! pic.twitter.com/18CKEolpQ7 — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 21, 2020

The study itself Stewart references was a very well-meaning one conducted by Tim Webb and Stephen Sangster (watch the full video here) in which they experimented to find out the impact of hedges on air quality in London; however, people have criticised Stewart for referencing the study with an illustration featuring a driveway that has three cars on it...

Slightly missing the point of your own graphic. I'm sure we'd all rather reduce the source of #airpollution to start with. — Alec James (@AEWJ) February 21, 2020

Perhaps not owning three cars and paving over your front garden to store them might help? — Will Bradley (@W_Bradley) February 21, 2020

The solution to air pollution near roads is to remove the majority of cars from cities & replace car trips with walking/cycling/public transport trips. Usefully, this is also an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.. — StopSilvertownTnL (@SilvertownTn) February 21, 2020

In fact, a Rory Stewart parody account even accuses the London mayoral candidate of missing several crucial votes on reducing carbon emissions. All this appears to be at odds with Stewart's previous comments praising cycling, particularly his speech in parliament from October 2018 in which he referenced a Harvard study that found cycling is better for your sex life.

Should Mr Stewart be encouraging Londoners to cycle and walk first and foremost, or is hedging his bets on everyone growing hedges to cut pollution a fine strategy? Let us know your thoughts as ever...