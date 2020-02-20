Back to news
Live blog

World Bicycle Relief delivers 500,000th Buffalo Bike; Alex Dowsett's drug test dilemma; Free copy of Tour de Yorkshire climbs guide; Vintage Poulidor ad + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Feb 20, 2020 09:18
12:27
World Bicycle Relief delivers 500,000th Buffalo Bike

As part of a 102-bike delivery to Bar Union Secondary School in Kakamega County near Kisumu, Western Kenya, World Bicycle Relief has delivered its 500,000th Buffalo Bike.

World Bicycle Relief delivers specially designed, locally assembled, rugged bicycles for people in developing nations.

 

12:24
Brush up on your German with GB track cyclists

Where's dual nationality sprinter Philip Hindes when you need him?

12:12
How's your German?

​With the World Track Champs being held in Germany this year, the GB team has been brushing up on key phrases. Well, they're key if you're a track cyclist.

All we've ever needed is 'drei bier, bitte'

11:36
London Bridge to close for waterproofing (cyclists can still use it)

London Bridge is to close to all traffic except buses, licensed taxis, pedestrians and cyclists from March 16 until October.

The work will see the original protective waterproofing layer below the road surface replaced, along with 24 bearings.

Cyclists will be able to use the bridge as usual throughout the works, although there will only be one lane open in each direction, shared with buses and licensed taxis.

Transport for London says “[Cyclists] may find they have a better journey by using a different route such as Southwark Bridge or travelling outside of the busiest times.”

They add that roads on the approaches to London Bridge north and south of the river will be busier than usual, especially at peak times on weekdays.

10:55
Geraint Thomas still working on some of the pro cycling basics
10:29
The people of Hereford are looking out for the bikes in their local share scheme

We usually get stories of share bikes being thrown into rivers and canals by vandals, so this is a nice change.

09:43
Get a FREE copy of this year's Tour de Yorkshire Ride Climbs Guide by Simon Warren
09:28
Video: Pro cyclists doing core work and singing
09:20
Brilliant vintage ad for Paris department store starring Raymond Poulidor

"You can really find everything at la Samaritaine," is the tagline for this ad starring "The Eternal Second," Raymond Poulidor.

09:17
Alex Dowsett's drug test dilemma
Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

