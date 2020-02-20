World Bicycle Relief delivers 500,000th Buffalo Bike; Alex Dowsett's drug test dilemma; Free copy of Tour de Yorkshire climbs guide; Vintage Poulidor ad + more

London Bridge is to close to all traffic except buses, licensed taxis, pedestrians and cyclists from March 16 until October.

The work will see the original protective waterproofing layer below the road surface replaced, along with 24 bearings.

Cyclists will be able to use the bridge as usual throughout the works, although there will only be one lane open in each direction, shared with buses and licensed taxis.

Transport for London says “[Cyclists] may find they have a better journey by using a different route such as Southwark Bridge or travelling outside of the busiest times.”

They add that roads on the approaches to London Bridge north and south of the river will be busier than usual, especially at peak times on weekdays.