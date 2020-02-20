G says overall standard of peloton has gone up; Evenepoel, 20, sets 2020 alight; Froome returns to racing; World Bicycle Relief delivers 500,000th Buffalo Bike; Dowsett's drug test dilemma; Vintage Poulidor ad; Free TdY climbs guide + more on the live blo

- News
The police have never been interested in bike crime....
Just the brackets for my Hopes F+R cost £50. And I'm a mountainbiker, commuter, leisure, and utility cyclist, all together.
I got a Topeak Master Blaster DX about 20 years ago, carried it everywhere in the bag and toolkit, only pumps in one direction though, which for me...
I assume Betty's was proper happy about it all.
Agree. And since 90% of traffic in that area is taxis and buses anyway, we can all enjoy the benefits of breathing their fumes and getting stuck...
Those white pearl izumi shoes will get marked within half a millisecond of looking at them...but at least they're cheap...
So is G implying doping is back in a big way? ...
Been to Cork and Kerry a couple of times in the last two years on holiday. Always had good intentions of hiring a road bike locally and putting in...
Hi Thanks very much I will contact the seller as I am really disappointed. I will let you know how I get on. Thanks again
He looked well out of sorts today at the Algarve, as did all of Ineos. Let's hope this is all part of the plan for peaking in July.