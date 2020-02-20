G says overall standard of the peloton has gone up; Chris Froome returns to racing; World Bicycle Relief delivers 500,000th Buffalo Bike; Alex Dowsett's drug test dilemma; Free copy of Tour de Yorkshire climbs guide; Vintage Poulidor ad + more

According to Xavier Brice, the CEO of Sustrans, there two different futures are currently being imagined stemming from the arrival of autonomous vehicles.

“First up, a heaven, of easy mobility as portrayed by autonomous vehicle (AV) manufacturers, with shared-use AV freeing up road space for public spaces and accidents reduced to near zero. Or alternatively, a hellish, dystopian pod-world, with single-occupancy pod-armadas leading to an irresistible demand for more roads, and with people cloistered away in walkways and tunnels; Bladerunner but with added trees.”

He reckons the reality will turn out to be somewhere in between.

Either way, in a piece on City Metric, he argues that in a world of micro-mobility and driverless cars, we will still need dedicated space for the public to move under their own power.